Lunar eclipse: Ibirapuera Planetarium has special and free programming on Sunday – Ciência

Will see Moon reflected in a lake is not uncommon. A projection of it on the water, on the other hand, is not common. Anyone visiting Ibirapuera Park on Sunday night, the 15th, will have this opportunity. The special schedule due to the total lunar eclipse weekend at the Planetarium Aristotle Orsini – better known as Ibirapuera Planetarium -, in the south of the capital, starts at 7 pm and goes on until 3 am on Monday, the 16th. The space will also feature sessions at the dome accompanied by astronomers (free and paid), observation of the natural satellite with the aid of telescopes and yoga classes.

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, the Moon enters the Earth’s shadow and creates a total lunar eclipse – the first since May 2021. The apex will be around 1:11 am, when the natural satellite turns red, a phenomenon known as “Blood Moon”.

“This redness is exactly the same effect of the sunset. We see sunlight touching the Earth and the atmosphere will spread the reddish color”, explains astronomer João Fonseca, director of the planetarium.

The next total lunar eclipse will only take place in November, according to NASA, the US space agency. However, Fonseca points out that it will be shorter and cannot be seen from Brazil.

The eclipse projection at the source of Lake Ibirapuera starts at 10 pm. You will be able to see the live stream. Two telescopes will be available so that people can observe the Moon more closely, with the help of an eyepiece. Also around the lake, there will be two yoga classes, at 00:20 and 1:20. All these attractions are free.

Earlier, at the planetarium dome, two shows will help visitors better understand and observe the eclipse. Inside the structure, the light play of an optical projector provides immersion in a few seconds, when the eye gets used to the dark. The projection of bright dots shows a very realistic starry sky. It is almost impossible to remember that you are inside a closed building.

The longest show will be “There’s a shadow on the moon”, in which, for 40 minutes, an astronomer will explain more about eclipses and their cultural importance in human history. There will be two free 40-minute sessions, at 7pm and 9pm. Tickets are free by appointment from the site.

“The Lunar Eclipse Sky” will only last 15 minutes. The idea is to guide the observation of the eclipse of the visitors, presented, for example, the constellations will be visible. Sessions will take place at 30-minute intervals (22:00, 22:30, 23:00, 23:30, 00:00, 1:30, 2:00, 2:30 and 3:00). Tickets cost R$20 (full price) and R$10 (half-price), and can be purchased on the website or at the Planetarium box office.

This is the first time that the planetarium has presented such short sessions. “We are going to test this form of quick session”, says Fonseca. “We want to see the receptivity of dynamic sessions.”

Fonseca, however, highlights that the star of the night will be the Moon itself. “You won’t need a projection.” So it’s worth taking a rug or mat to watch the eclipse amidst the calm of Ibirapuera Park.

“Astronomical events serve precisely to reconnect us to nature”, says Fonseca. “It’s a way for us to look at the sky again, to stop looking at our little black screen below and reconnect with the black screen above.”

Astronomer Mirian Castejon Molina, from the planetarium, points out that observation of the sky was once vital and helped to develop humanity. “In the past, people watched the sky, tried to discover, understand some patterns, for the sake of survival.”

If you are not in São Paulo or cannot go to Ibirapuera, you can watch the eclipse under the covers. The National Observatory (ON/MCTI) will broadcast the phenomenon on Youtube, from 11:15 pm. NASA will also do streaming as usual.

lunar eclipse

Lunar eclipses only occur during the full moon phase, when this natural satellite and the Sun are on opposite sides of the Earth, so they are very visible to the naked eye. Unlike solar eclipses, which require special eyewear to prevent injury and can only be seen for a few minutes, a total lunar eclipse can last more than an hour and does not require eye protection.

Eclipses are ephemeris that have always instigated human beings. In the past, people were afraid. The Incas thought that when they were having an eclipse, a jaguar was attacking the Moon. The moon turned red representing blood.

Scientifically, they are also very important. Even in ancient Greece, Aristotle realized that the shadows cast on the Moon during eclipses were round. This was an indication that the Earth would be a spheroid.

Planetary

The history of astronomer Fonseca, 38, is marked by the planetarium. “I became a scientist because of this planetarium.” The memory of what he thinks was his first visit, around age 5, is still vivid. “I was afraid of the sky. I thought I was going to fall.”

Today, in the direction of the planetarium, it is full of ages and the desire to bring more people to occupy the space. He thinks of bringing yoga classes and rap battles to the starry sky from the summit, for example. “The planetarium has to overflow.”

The Aristotle Orsini Planetarium was the first in Brazil, inaugurated in January 1957. With its reopening in September – it was closed for most of the first two years of the pandemic -, the place is open to the public on Fridays (with sessions at 1 pm, 3 pm, 5pm and 7pm), Saturdays (1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm) and Sundays (11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm).

Four shows are presented: “From Earth to the Universe” (travel through space and time), “Planetas do Universo” (talk about the importance of studying the possibility of life outside Earth), “Looking at the sky of São Paulo another vez” (shows the São Paulo sky of 1957, which is no longer seen in the same way) and “O Projeto Científico” (children’s).

hour to hour of eclipse

5/15, at 10:32 pm : begins the penumbral eclipse, barely visible. Moon enters Earth’s penumbra (outer part of shadow).

: begins the penumbral eclipse, barely visible. Moon enters Earth’s penumbra (outer part of shadow). 5/15, at 11:27 pm : starts partial eclipse. Moon begins to enter the umbra (inner shadow) of the Earth. To the naked eye, a shadow leaves a “bite” on the natural satellite as it enters the umbra.

: starts partial eclipse. Moon begins to enter the umbra (inner shadow) of the Earth. To the naked eye, a shadow leaves a “bite” on the natural satellite as it enters the umbra. 5/16, at 00:29 : total eclipse starts. Moon turns red.

: total eclipse starts. Moon turns red. 5/16, at 1:53 am : entirety ends.

: entirety ends. 5/16, at 2:55 am : partial eclipse ends.

: partial eclipse ends. 5/16, at 03:50: penumbral eclipse ends.

Service

Special programming of the Ibirapuera Planetarium

Address: Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, s/n – Vila Mariana, São Paulo/SP – Near Gate 10.

When: Sunday, May 15, from 7 pm to Monday, May 16, until 3 am

“There’s a shadow on the moon”, at 19:00 and 21:00. free

“The Lunar Eclipse Sky”, at 22:00, 22:30, 23:00, 23:30, 00:00, 1:30, 2:00, 2:30, 3:00. They cost R$20 (full price) and R$10 (half price).

Observation with telescopes: from 10 pm on the 15th to 3 am on the 16th of May. free

Eclipse projection at the source of Lake Ibirapuera: from 10 pm onwards. free

Yoga classes: at 00:20 and 1:20.