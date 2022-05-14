Lung, esophagus, ovary and more: see which are the quietest tumors – 05/13/2022

Cancer by itself is already a dangerous disease that can lead to death. But it becomes even more serious when it shows no signs during its early stages. The most silent tumors prevent an early diagnosis from being carried out, hampering rapid treatment and interfering with healing.

Another complicating factor is the fact that some tumors have symptoms in common with other diseases. Hence the need to perform imaging exams and always do medical follow-up.

But regardless of the type, it is important to say that the causes of the tumors are not well defined. They are associated with various habits and risk factors, however, there are no definitive conclusions about what actually leads to the development of cancer cells.

Therefore, medical advice is always to maintain healthy lifestyle habits, avoiding abuse of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes, as well as investing in a balanced diet, exercise and periodic medical follow-up.

Below we list five types of silent cancers, considered some of the most dangerous by medical oncologists:

The latest world statistics for 2020 pointed to an incidence of 2.2 million new cases of lung cancer, 1.24 million in men and 583 thousand in women, in addition to 1.8 million deaths from the disease.

In Brazil, lung cancer is the third most frequent in men and the fourth in women, with 17,760 and 12,440 new cases, respectively, not counting non-melanoma skin cancer. However, when it comes to mortality, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the country.

It is a silent and dangerous cancer because it only shows symptoms in more advanced stages, when it is already affecting a large part of the lung or other organs. In addition, it can be confused with other respiratory diseases, such as bronchitis, pneumonia and tuberculosis, for example.

Symptoms

Changes in cough pattern;

Bloody sputum;

Weight loss;

Hoarseness;

Shortness of breathe;

Tiredness

Back pain.

It is usually associated with cigarette use, pollution, exposure to chemical compounds (radiation, asbestos, asbestos, chromium, radon) and family history. It is possible to identify through screening chest tomography in high-risk patients and heavy smokers. Confirmation comes with CT-guided, bronchoscopy-guided lesion biopsy.

To treat, surgery is indicated when there are no metastases (when the cancer cells have already spread), and it is possible to do the complete removal of the tumor followed or not by chemotherapy or targeted therapy.

The combination of targeted therapy, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy will depend on whether the tumor has metastasized or not.

If diagnosed early and operated on, it can be cured. The chance depends on the stage of the disease and the individual response to the treatments indicated for each case.

Pancreatic tumor affects more than 490,000 people a year worldwide, according to the Global Cancer Observatory. In Brazil, there are 11,893 deaths per year.

“The symptoms of pancreatic cancer only occur when the tumor is compressing the bile duct”, explains oncologist Clarissa Mathias, from Hospital Santa Izabel and NOB Oncoclínicas Bahia, in Salvador, and a member of Esmo (European Society of Medical Oncology) .

That is, there are no early symptoms that alert to a possible diagnosis. This will only happen at a more advanced stage of the disease and can generate common symptoms of other pathologies, such as biliary obstruction by stones (“gallstones”) and dyspepsia.

Symptoms

Jaundice (yellow eyes);

seasickness;

Vomiting or pinching of nerves, leading to pain;

Pain in the abdomen;

Back pain;

Weight loss;

Diabetes;

Thrombosis.

The causes are associated with smoking, obesity, pancreatitis, diabetes and alcohol. Very rarely, there is a heredity. To discover the disease, it is necessary to perform imaging tests (tomography, resonance and pet scan), followed by biopsy for diagnostic confirmation.

Surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy may be recommended for treatment. If diagnosed early and operated on, it can be cured. The chance depends on the stage of the disease and the individual response to the treatments indicated for each case.

The incidence, according to Inca, is approximately 6,000 new cases of ovarian cancer per year in Brazil. In the world, it is the eighth most common neoplasm and an estimated 300,000 new cases per year.

The disease in the initial stage also does not cause symptoms, only when it is already advanced, affecting other abdominal organs, does it manifest. It is considered one of the most dangerous also because there is no test for screening and adequate early detection.

Symptoms can be confused with those of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract such as reflux, constipation and food intolerances.

Symptoms

Abdominal pain and enlargement;

Indigestion;

Cold;

vomiting;

Change in bowel rhythm.

The causes and risk factors are not well defined, but they are associated with advanced age, family history of cancer, genetic syndromes, infertility, obesity and also the use of contraceptives and tubal ligation. To identify, imaging tests such as ultrasound, tomography or resonance are necessary, which are usually requested for investigations of patients’ symptoms.

Unfortunately, there is no way to prevent it because there is no screening, but healthy lifestyle habits are always recommended. For patients with genetic risk, there are screening programs.

Treatment usually involves surgery with removal of the ovaries and uterus and often chemotherapy. Currently, oral drugs after chemotherapy, as a maintenance treatment, can be used in some settings. If diagnosed early and operated on, it can be cured. The chance depends on the stage of the disease and the individual response to the treatments indicated for each case.

Worldwide, there are more than 800,000 cases per year, according to the Global Cancer Statistics. In Brazil, it is estimated that about 6,000 cases occur per year, with more than 50% of deaths, according to data from the Inca and the Atlas of Mortality from Cancer.

The disease only brings symptoms in more advanced stages, so it is one of the most silent tumors. Primary liver cancer often occurs in conjunction with other liver diseases such as chronic hepatitis, cirrhosis, or fatty liver (steatosis).

Patients with these diagnoses should be followed up by specialists, gastrohepatologists, and undergo imaging and laboratory tests regularly, regardless of the onset of symptoms.

When liver cancer is associated with another underlying liver disease such as cirrhosis, the symptoms add up and can be confused with those of diseases of the gastrointestinal tract such as reflux, constipation and food intolerances.

Symptoms

Weight loss;

Abdominal pain;

Yellow eyes (jaundice);

Increase in abdominal volume due to fluid accumulation (ascites).

The causes are associated with alcohol consumption, hepatitis and excessive accumulation of fat in the liver. To identify, imaging tests such as ultrasound, computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging of the abdomen are necessary.

To prevent, it is important to take the hepatitis vaccine, avoid abusive consumption of alcohol and maintain healthy eating and exercise habits.

Treatment depends on the stage of the disease. It can range from surgery, interventional chemotherapy treatments directly to the tumor, tumor removal, to systemic treatments with specific medications, including immunotherapy. If diagnosed early and operated on, it can be cured. The chance depends on the stage of the disease and the individual response to the treatments indicated for each case.

In 2020, around 600,000 people worldwide were diagnosed with esophageal cancer, 11,360 of which in Brazil. According to data from Inca, in the male population, esophageal cancer occupies the 6th position of the most frequent tumors and, in women, the 15th.

It is silent because the symptoms only begin to appear as the tumor grows. Weight loss is a common sign of many other illnesses. And sometimes, the difficulty in feeding can also be attributed to other causes and underestimated.

Symptoms

Discomfort or difficulty swallowing;

Heartburn;

Pains;

Weight loss;

Weakness;

Hoarseness;

Cough;

bleeding.

Causes are associated with smoking, alcohol, hot foods, bacterial infection H. pylorigastritis, gastroesophageal reflux and Barrett’s esophagus, Peutz-Jeghers syndrome, HPV infection (human papillomavirus), ingestion of very hot drinks, poor oral hygiene and partial gastrectomy (removal of part of the stomach).

To identify, the best exam is endoscopy, and it is indicated whenever symptoms of difficulty in swallowing, pain when eating, heartburn, or in a population at risk.

To prevent it, it is recommended to avoid abusive intake of alcoholic beverages, not to smoke, take care of food, avoid very hot drinks and seek guidance for the treatment of other associated conditions.

Treatment depends on the stage of the disease. It can range from removal of the lesion through an endoscopic or surgical procedure, radio and chemotherapy, immunotherapy or a combination of one or more of these options. If it is diagnosed early and operated on, it is curable. The chance depends on the stage of the disease and the individual response to the treatments indicated for each case.

Sources: Aknar Calabrich and Anelisa Coutinhomedical oncologists at the AMO/Dasa Clinic, in Salvador; Arthur Malzynermedical oncologist, scientific director of Clinonco (SP); Clarissa Mathiasmedical oncologist at Hospital Santa Izabel and NOB Oncoclínicas Bahia, in Salvador, and member of the European Society of Medical Oncology; Gustavo Leme Fernandes, gynecologist, head of the oncology sector at Santa Casa de Misericórdia de São Paulo and collaborating professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences at Santa Casa de São Paulo; and Lilian de Albuquerque Carranomedical oncologist at Clinonco.