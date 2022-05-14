Man dies while burying wife he killed with his own hands

By Sthefane Campos on May 12, 2022 at 6:50 am | Updated May 12, 2022 at 6:50 am

World – A man identified as 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon was found dead in the backyard of his home in South Carolina, United States.

According to police information, when they arrived at the scene, they found the man immobile on the ground. The team even tried to revive him but to no avail.

However, during the investigation, agents found another corpse, in a shallow grave, next to Joseph’s body. It was the man’s wife, 65-year-old Patricia Dent.

She was strangled to death by her husband while still inside the house where they lived. He then tied it up, wrapped it in garbage bags and took it outside to dump the corpse in a grave.

According to the police investigation, the man had a heart attack while burying his wife and died on the spot.

Some may say that there was divine justice, others that it was good old karma, but the fact is that no hero or Sherlock Holmes was needed to do justice, as a murderer’s own heart “took care” to stop the criminal while he had just buried the body of his victim.

*With information from RicMais*.