Mark Gurman also bets on “iPhones 15” with USB-C

This week we talk here about the analyst forecast Ming-Chi Kuo around the implementation of the entrance USB-C on iPhones (possibly) next year. Now the reporter Mark Gurmangives Bloombergwas the one who came to corroborate this information.

According to him, Apple is testing “future iPhone models that replace the current Lightning charging port with the USB-C connector”, a move that, as we anticipate, could help the company comply with potential new European regulations.

In addition to testing models with a USB-C port in recent months, Gurman said Apple is also working on an adapter which will allow such iPhones to work with accessories designed for the Lightning connector. However, he warns that, if the Apple does go ahead with the change, it would happen, at the very least, in 2023 – that is, with the “iPhones 15”.

By switching to USB-C, Apple would simplify the collection of chargers used by its various devices. Most iPads and Macs already have USB-C instead of Lightning. That means Apple customers can’t use a single charger for their iPhones, iPads and Macs — an odd setup given Apple’s penchant for simplicity. Wireless chargers for iPhone and Apple Watch also use a USB-C connector for their power adapters.

The new connectors would also be compatible with many existing chargers for non-Apple devices such as Android phones and tablets. Gurman, however, also points out that change would come with “compensations”, which could create confusion among consumers.

In that sense, most Apple accessories — including AirPods, the Siri Remote, the MagSafe Battery, and the MagSafe Duo charger — still use the Lightning input. There is also a wide range of third-party accessories, such as chargers, adapters, and external microphones, that use the existing connector.

By the way, Gurman emphasizes that the move “would lessen Apple’s control over the iPhone accessories market.” More precisely, Apple forces accessory manufacturers to pay to use the Lightning connector and to participate in a rigorous approval process. USB-C is a standard used by many consumer device manufacturers, making it less likely to exert its current level of control.

Regarding the European bill, Gurman points out that Apple could create a version of the iPhone for Europe that is compatible with the defined input standard and keep the Lightning port in other regions – however, he notes that having multiple versions of it iPhone with different connectors “would likely bring even more confusion and supply chain headaches.” Furthermore, it is unclear whether Apple will still be able to abandon the switch to USB-C if European law does not go ahead.

The fact is that now there are two big sources pointing in the same direction.