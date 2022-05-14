Mayor says that state secretary was wrong to say that Feira de Santana does not have a Municipal Hospital

Published on 05/13/2022 08:03.

According to the city hall, the Women’s Hospital, in Feira de Santana, serves women from around 80 municipalities in the region.

Photo: ACM/Secom PMFS

Andrea Trindade

In response to the Secretary of Health of the State of Bahia, Adélia Pinheiro, Mayor Colbert Martins Filho declared this Friday (13) in an interview with Acorda Cidade, that she is wrong in saying that Feira de Santana does not have a hospital, municipality has the Hospital Inácia Pinto Santos, the Hospital da Mulher. The secretary’s statement was also made in an interview with Acorda Cidade whose main agenda was the SUS patient regulation system (check it out here). Secretary Adélia, in turn, was referring to a general hospital.

The city hall, through the Department of Communication, sent a note reinforcing the mayor’s statements. Read in full:

The Secretary of Health of the state, Adélia Pinheiro, wrongly informed that Feira de Santana does not have a municipal hospital. Feira de Santana has, for 30 years, the Hospital Inácia Pinto dos Santos (Women’s Hospital), which serves women in Feira and around 80 municipalities in the region. It is in this hospital unit that thousands of women, throughout this period, found the support and assistance necessary for a humanized and safe delivery.

The unit has already reached the mark of more than 140,000 deliveries, it is a reference in Bahia, being the first health unit in the state to have exclusive services for women.

Currently, the Hospital Complex of Hospital da Mulher has 130 beds, in addition to the surgical center, obstetric center, Casa da Puérpera and the Kangaroo Mother Method. Other significant services offered at Hospital da Mulher are elective gynecological surgeries.

In May, the Hospital began a renovation, an investment of more than R$ 1 million. The project includes the construction of the nursery and expansion of the accommodation at Casa da Puérpera. In addition, the clinical obstetrics sector will be expanded to 16 beds, fully air-conditioned. The work is expected to be delivered in the second half of this year.

