Meet the man who made the most money in the world this year

With big deals being made in 2022, it is perhaps easy to imagine who is the man who made the most money in the world this year, isn’t it? However, the answer may surprise you, as the person was not even listed among the richest billionaires in the world.

In fact, the man who won the most rights in 2022 is the Indian Gautam Adani, known as the “King of Infrastructure”. The entrepreneur has investments in every sector you can imagine: power plants, coal mines, ports and airports.

Indian is the man who made the most money in the world this year

According to data gathered by Bloomberg, the Adani Group, a portfolio that brings together all of the billionaire’s businesses, had a valuation on the Indian stock market that made the businessman’s fortune jump US$ 43.4 billion in January.

With that sum, his wealth today is US$ 120 billion, making him the richest person in Asia. If Forbes’ list of billionaires were redone, Adani would be ahead of the likes of Larry Page and Sergey Brin, founders of Alphabet, the owner of Google, and mega-investor Warren Buffet.

One of the Indian’s most daring plans is to invest US$ 70 billion in projects linked to renewable energy by 2030. The decision is even supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The contribution would also be in line with the Indian leader’s pledge to reach zero carbon emissions in the country within the next 50 years.

In addition, Modi promised that half of the energy produced in the country will come from renewable energies. Currently, they represent only 3% of the matrix. This could indicate that Adani will benefit from the Indian government’s decisions in the coming years.

The entrepreneur is also expanding his business to Sri Lanka and making investments in technology, such as the data center segment in India. It is not known what the future of the billionaire will be, but it is possible to say that Adani will play an important role in the Indian economy.

