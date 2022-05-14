Municipal Health Department holds “Vaccine Saturday” for children, adults and adolescents

Muriaé will have another edition of “Sabadão da Vacina”. The task force promoted by the City Hall, through the Municipal Health Department, takes place next Saturday, the 14th, with the application of immunizations against covid-19, influenza influenza and also routine vaccines.



See locations and times:



COVID – ADULTS AND ADOLESCENTS (OF 12 YEARS)

Location: UBS San Francisco

Hours: 8 am to 12 pm

Doses: all (dose 1, dose 2, additional dose for immunosuppressed, booster 1 and booster 2)

Available immunizers: all (Astrazeneca, Coronavac, Janssen and Pfizer)



COVID – CHILDREN (5 TO 11 YEARS OLD)

Location: UBS Barra 1 (behind “Praça do Trabalhador”)

Hours: 8 am to 12 pm

Doses: 1st and 2nd

Available immunizations: Coronavac and Pfizer Infant



INFLUENZA INFLUENZA (ALREADY AUTHORIZED PUBLIC ONLY)

Locations: UBS Cardoso de Melo, Santo Antônio and São Pedro

Hours: 7am to 1pm

Target audience: Elderly (from 60 years old), pregnant women, puerperal women, people with comorbidities and/or permanent disabilities, truck drivers, public transport workers, Armed Forces, Security and Rescue, employees of the deprivation of liberty system



ROUTINE VACCINES

Locations: UBS Cardoso de Melo, Santo Antônio and São Pedro

Hours: 7am to 1pm

Vaccines available: tetanus, yellow fever, hepatitis (A and B), HPV, meningitis (C and ACWY), pentavalent, pneumococcal 10, poliomyelitis (VIP and OPV), rotavirus, triviral, triple bacterial (DT and DTPA), chickenpox