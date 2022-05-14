North Korea reports 21 suspicious deaths amid Covid-19 outbreak | World

North Korea has recorded at least 21 suspicious deaths amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the last 24 hours, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday.

The official balance sheet does not confirm the cause of death, only that the patients had fever. The country announced the day before its first death from the disease in the entire pandemic.

According to official statistics, more than 288,000 people are in isolation on suspicion of being infected with the coronavirus.

This week, the Asian country declared the first outbreak of Covid-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un acknowledged, in a speech, that the outbreak that hits the country is a “major disaster”.

Outbreak after two years of denial

North Korea on Thursday recognized its first outbreak of Covid-19 in the country since the start of the pandemic and declared a “serious national emergency”.

Kim Jong-un has ordered nationwide confinement which, since 2020, has further closed its borders to the outside, which has brought down its economy and trade.

Factories, commercial establishments and homes must remain closed and reorganized to “impeccably block the spread of the malignant virus”, the state agency said.

Throughout the pandemic, North Korea has expressed pride in its declared ability to keep the virus outside its borders.

Country may not have vaccinated population

Analysts believe North Korea has not vaccinated any of its 25 million people after rejecting offers of doses from the World Health Organization (WHO), China and Russia.

They also consider that the isolated country’s poor health system would face many difficulties in dealing with a major outbreak of Covid-19.