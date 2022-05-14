Parents sue Tiktok after 10-year-old girl dies in ‘dare’

The parents of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly died while trying to fulfill a TikTok challenge decided to sue the social network in the United States.

The case was registered in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, where the girl Nylah Anderson died in December 2021. The lawsuit was filed in US court yesterday.

“The nature of the lawsuit is that TikTok, through its algorithm, decided that it was a good choice to send a video teaching a 10-year-old how to asphyxiate,” the girl’s family lawyer said in an interview with Fox29. Jeffrey Goodman.

According to the American broadcaster NBC, the challenge that the girl would have done before she died is called the “Blackout Challenge” and consists of encouraging users to hold their breath until they pass out.

The lawyer also pointed out that most users of the social network are children, who are more susceptible to challenges.

In response to the North American channel, TikTok stated that the challenge in question was never a “trend” (a viral one) on the social network and said that users may have learned the action elsewhere.

“We remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our users, immediately removing any such content that is found,” he said. The social network also offered condolences to the girl’s family.