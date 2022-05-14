Pilot and passengers get punched by drunk Brits on flight to Greece

posted on 05/13/2022 21:02 / updated on 05/13/2022 21:02



A WhizzAir pilot was attacked during a flight to Crete, Greece, while trying to stop two Britons who were punching other passengers on board the plane. On the ground, the two men were taken off the flight by police. One of them had blood on his body and his pants around his ankles.

The episode began around 18:00 on Tuesday (10/5), the time the aircraft left Gatwick Airport, in the United Kingdom. According to the crew, the two men, in their 30s, boarded drunk and caused inconvenience throughout the trip. They even said that they had been at the airport since 10 am, when they started drinking alcohol.

The men talked and shouted, but they weren’t violent. The situation worsened when a third party offered them vodka. The pair began to move and one of them sat in someone else’s seat. Upon receiving the request to leave the place, the man replied: “Fuck you”.

“They were pointing at everyone and saying, ‘when we get off this plane, we’re going to crush you.’ Also, they smoked cigarettes and vapes all the time,” a passenger told the British newspaper. The Sun.

Near the landing, a stewardess informed the men that the police would escort them off the plane once they arrived in Greece. It was at that moment that the men lost control.

Amid shouts, the men stood up as the plane landed. As soon as the pilot finished positioning the aircraft, the men started yelling and cursing the other passengers. They kicked and began punching people, in an action that witnesses called “complete and absolute chaos”.

Some passengers tried to hold the men, but to no avail. The pilot, warned of what had happened, left the cabin to meet the aggressors and was hit by the punches. The confusion only ended when the police arrived on the aircraft and took the men out. One of them came out bloodied and with his pants around his ankles. See the beginning of the fight captured by one of the passengers:

Fight caused delays in flights and damage to passengers

What seemed to have been the end of the inconvenience of the other passengers was, in fact, just another stage of the inconvenience caused by the pair. With the aggression suffered by the pilot, the crew had to give statements to the police, in a process that lasted two hours.

According to The Sun, many people missed a transport that makes the transfer between the airport and the city of Crete, which made people spend the night there. The aircraft that was the scene of the confusion was also stopped for about 24 hours.

In a statement, WizzAir said, “The cabin crew handled the situation as they are trained to do and reported the incident to the respective authorities, who arrested the passengers on arrival.”

“WizzAir sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused, but the safety of passengers and crew is the airline’s number one priority.”