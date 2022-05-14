Russian leader says western powers are responsible for the return of large-scale famine in the world

support the 247

ICL

MOSCOW, TASS – The blame for the global consequences of sanctions on Russia, including possible famine in several countries, rests with Western countries who, because of their domination, are ready to sacrifice the rest of the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement. meeting on economic issues on Thursday.

He noted that several countries are already facing famine threats, and if sanctions against Russia continue, the EU could also find consequences difficult to reverse. “The blame for this lies entirely and completely with the elites of Western countries who, in order to preserve their global dominance, are ready to sacrifice the rest of the world,” the Russian leader said.

For its part, Russia confidently faces external challenges, he added, thanks both to the responsible macroeconomic policy of recent years and to systemic solutions to strengthen economic sovereignty and technological and food security.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Our production companies are gradually filling domestic market niches released after the departure of unscrupulous partners, including basic goods, industrial and service equipment, construction and agricultural machinery,” noted the Russian leader.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING