Russia imposes gas sanctions on Europe and worsens crisis on the continent | Economy

Ivonete Dainese Russia imposes gas sanctions on Europe and exacerbates crisis on the continent

Pressure in Europe to seek alternative sources of gas supply increased on Thursday after Moscow imposed sanctions on European subsidiaries of Russian state energy company Gazprom and Ukraine disrupted flows on a gas transit route, raising costs. fuel prices.

Russia imposed sanctions on Wednesday night primarily on Gazprom’s European subsidiaries, including Gazprom Germania, a power trading, storage and transmission company that Germany last month placed under state tutelage to secure its supply.

While the move appears to be largely symbolic — equivalent to about 3% of Russian gas imports from Germany, according to German officials — the Kremlin is showing it will not be afraid to put pressure on its biggest customer. European gas benchmark prices rose by more than 20%.

Russia has also imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which transports Russian gas to Europe, removing a potential alternative route for European customers to receive gas.

A Russian government website published a list of affected companies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said companies can no longer participate in Russian gas supplies, not even in association with other entities.

Most of them are based in countries that imposed sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, most of which are members of the European Union (EU).

Germany said some subsidiaries of Gazprom Germania are not receiving gas because of the sanctions. Berlin said it was looking for alternatives.

“The situation is getting worse to the point where the use of energy as a weapon is becoming a reality,” German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters. “Gazprom and its subsidiaries are affected. This means that some of the subsidiaries are no longer getting gas from Russia. But the market is offering alternatives.”

Main Russian gas distribution networks in Europe



Reproduction / Agência O Globo Main Russian gas distribution networks in Europe

Habeck said Russia’s measures appeared aimed at raising prices, but the expected 3% drop in Russian gas deliveries could be offset in the market, albeit at a higher cost.

Wholesale gas prices in Europe have soared in the past year, raising the burden on households and businesses.

Although German gas storage is about 40% full, it is still low for the time of year, and inventories need to be built up over the summer in preparation for winter.

In addition to the cuts that have already occurred, Finland may have its supplies affected on Friday, according to the local newspaper Iltalehti on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.

Most of the gas used in Finland comes from Russia, but gas represents only about 5% of the country’s annual energy consumption. However, losing most of the fuel supply would mean that industry giants like Neste and Metsa and other companies in the forest, chemical and food industries would need to find alternative energy sources or adapt their production.

With direct pipeline connections to Russia, Finland and the Baltics are more dependent on Russian gas than other European countries. If Russian gas supplies are reduced or cut, Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania may have to reduce demand, European network of gas operators ENTSOG said in its April summer outlook.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday that Finland would apply to join the Western NATO defense alliance “without delay”, prompting Russia to pledge a response.

Moscow announced sanctions on Poland and Germany a day after Ukraine cut off supplies along the key Sokhranovka gas transit route to Europe, blaming interference by Russian occupying forces, the first time exports via Ukrainian territory were affected. since the invasion.

The transit point closed by Ukraine usually handles about a third of total Russian gas shipments to Europe, and Ukraine has proposed that the flows could be redirected to an alternative transit point, Sudzha.

On Thursday, the head of Ukrainian gas pipeline operator GTSOU said it will not reopen the gas transit route from Russia to Europe until Kiev gains full control over its gas pipeline system.

The company said on Tuesday it would suspend flows due to force majeure, alleging gas theft by Russian-backed separatists. The pipeline runs through Ukraine’s Luhansk region, part of which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014.

“We will not open [o fornecimento] until it has full control over the asset,” Sergiy Makogon, the head of the GTSOU, said in written comments. He said Russian state gas producer Gazprom was unaware that separatists had begun stealing gas transiting Ukraine.

“I don’t think Gazprom was aware that the (separatists) started stealing our gas in transit.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, visiting Berlin, urged the European Union to reduce its energy dependence on Russia.

“Russia’s energy oxygen must be disconnected, it is particularly important for Europe.” Kuleba told a news conference. “Russia has shown that it is not a reliable partner.”