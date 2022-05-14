Russia to stop supplying Finland with electricity from Saturday

Announcement comes a day after Nordic country announces it will join NATO; Finnish electrical operator said ‘I was prepared for this and it won’t be difficult’

high voltage electricity poles



THE Russia announced this Friday, 13th, that it will suspend the supply of electricity to Finland from Saturday, the 14th. The statement comes a day after the Finns announced that they will join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). “We are forced to suspend the import of electricity from May 14th,” said operator RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Helsinki-based Russian state group InterRAO. Finland’s decision has increased bilateral tension, as the Russians threatened the country in April, claiming that there would be a response if they continued with this intention of joining the alliance. “RAO Nordic is not able to make payments for electricity imported from Russia,” the company explained. “This is an exceptional situation, unprecedented in the 20 years of our history,” added the group, which hopes that the situation will be resolved “soon” and that supplies will resume. Finnish electricity grid operator Fingrid has assured that it can dispense with electricity imports from Russia. “We were prepared for this and it will not be difficult. It is possible to manage [a situação] with a little more imports from Sweden and Norway”, told Timo Kaukonen, head of operations at Fingrid.

*With information from AFP