São Paulo reaches 15 suspected cases of “mystery hepatitis”

the number of cases suspected acute hepatitis rose to 15 in the state of São Paulo this Friday (13), according to the state government’s Epidemiological Surveillance Center. The cases were registered in the cities of São Paulo, São José dos Campos, Fernandópolis and Itápolis.

“The State Department of Health monitors patients and awaits the completion of diagnostic tests and the entire epidemiological investigation. Therefore, confirmation of the disease in the state is hasty, since only the diagnostic conclusion can determine the disease”, informed the government in note.

Also according to the secretary, the disease affects patients under 17 years of age. They have symptoms similar to those of liver disease — such as jaundice, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain — but without the virus.

Health authorities in dozens of countries are puzzled by the cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin that have affected children and adolescents since at least October of last year. The disease has already taken 348 pediatric emergency patients hospitals in 20 countries. Some of them needed liver transplants. In Brazil, just over 21 cases are under investigation in five states: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná and Santa Catarina and Minas Gerais.

The main symptoms recorded in hospitals around the world are jaundice (yellow skin and whites of the eyes), which is caused by the liver’s inability to optimally process red blood cells, and gastrointestinal manifestations such as abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea.



Other signs of acute liver disease may include:

• fever;

• tiredness;

• loss of appetite;

• abdominal pain;

• dark urine;

• light colored stools;

• joint pain.















Where acute hepatitis in children and adolescents was detected









• United Kingdom;

• U.S;

• Canada;

• Spain;

• France;

• Austria;

• Germany;

• Poland;

• Ireland;

• Netherlands;

• Norway;

• Denmark;

• Italy;

• Romania;

• Belgium;

• Israel;

• Japan;

• Argentina;

• Panama;

• Indonesia.



