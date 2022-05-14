Scientists manage to grow plants on lunar soil for the first time

Raju Singh 10 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Scientists manage to grow plants on lunar soil for the first time 0 Views

Samples of plants grown on lunar soil

Credit, State/IFAS

photo caption,

Scientists were delighted that lunar soil was able to germinate seeds

Scientists have grown plants on lunar soil for the first time, an important step towards making long-term stays on the Moon possible.

The researchers used small soil samples collected during the Apollo missions between 1969 and 1972 to grow a type of watercress.

To the group’s surprise, the seeds sprouted after two days.

“I can’t tell you how surprised we were,” said Anna-Lisa Paul, a professor at the University of Florida in the United States, who is a co-author of a paper on the recent findings.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Galaxy S20 FE 5G is now available in Brazil at an excellent price – Tudo em Tecnologia

As expected, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G has finally arrived in Brazil. Despite having almost …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved