Should you take acetaminophen? See who’s banned

Paracetamol is one of the most famous and widely used medicines in the world. Its use is so common in the face of crimes, colds, allergies, pain and viruses that little is asked about its side effects. However, it would be foolish to believe that any drug is 100% free of contraindications. There are people who shouldn’t take acetaminophen and you may be in the restriction group.

Taking too much acetaminophen poses health risks

According to Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), incorrect dosages of paracetamol can result in serious adverse effects. This includes drug hepatitis (inflammation of the liver) and even death. Of course, extreme situations are rare, but they can occur in some specific cases.

The best way to avoid problems is to follow the doctor’s instructions and the package insert for each medication. After all, there are several substances that use paracetamol as the most important active ingredient. To start prevention, find out which people cannot take paracetamol.

Who should never take acetaminophen:

pregnant women;

People with kidney disease;

People with hypersensitivity;

People with liver damage, including those receiving hepatotoxic drugs.

The data were released by the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). They serve as a warning to all individuals who belong to that group.

What is the maximum dosage of paracetamol?

Also according to the UNAM, the maximum recommended dosage of paracetamol to fight pain and fever is 325,000 milligrams. This amount can be administered at least 4 hours apart, with a maximum of 4 grams per day.

People who have a health problem should increase the dosing interval to 6 hours. In this group are people with moderate kidney damage. If the patient has a glomerular filtration rate lower than 10 ml/minute, the interval is increased to 8 hours.

Remember that only a doctor or health specialist is able to accurately prescribe medication.