Sony ranks 2nd among companies that most profited in 2021

Many companies are revealing their financial results for the 2021 fiscal year, which ended in March 2022. The industry had billions of dollars in revenue, with Sony ranking 2nd among the game companies that generated the most money.

Newzoo, an agency that carries out surveys in the industry, released a report (via VentureBeat) where it listed the companies in the sector that grew the most in the last 12 months, with the ten largest generating $126 billion in revenue.

The “champion” Tencent raised US$ 32.2 billion, while Sony managed a sum of US$ 18.2 billion. Apple completed the triad, with $15.3 billion. At the bottom of the table, the bottom three are Nintendo ($8.1 billion), Electronic Arts ($6.5 billion) and Sea Limited ($4.3 billion).

The charts also show how mergers and acquisitions will change the industry going forward: if Microsoft’s purchase of Activision had taken place a year earlier, for example, the company would have surpassed Sony and Apple and secured second place. See the simulation:

It is worth remembering that the completion of the acquisition of Microsoft will still undergo several approvals. The move is expected to be completed in the fiscal year 2023 — so Sony still has time to come up with a strategy to hold on to the silver medal.

Sony sold 303.2 million games in fiscal 2021

Sony’s fiscal report was released last Tuesday (10), where it recorded that it sold 19.3 million PS5 – well below its initial target. In addition, the Japanese giant revealed that it sold 303.2 million games. Know more!