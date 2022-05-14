Study: Blood marker identifies risk of sudden death in babies – 05/13/2022

A team of Australian researchers has identified a biochemical marker in the blood that can help diagnose newborn babies who are at risk of SMSI (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome). An important discovery that, according to them, creates a path for future interventions.

In the study, babies who died of SIDS had lower levels of an enzyme called Butyrylcholinesterase (BChE) shortly after birth, the researchers said. BChE acts on the brain stimulation pathway, and low levels would reduce a sleeping baby’s ability to wake up or respond to the environment.

“The findings change the landscape and offer not only hope for the future, but also answers for the past,” said study leader Carmel Harrington, from Westmead Children’s Hospital in Australia, in a statement.

“A seemingly healthy baby sleeping and not waking up is every parent’s nightmare, and until now there was absolutely no way of knowing which baby would go through this,” Harrington said. “But that’s not the case anymore. We found the first marker that indicates vulnerability before death.”

Using dried blood smears collected at birth as part of a newborn screening program, Harrington’s team compared BChE levels in 26 babies who later died of SIDS, 41 who died of other causes and 655 who survived.

SIDS is the unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby during sleep. Harrington lost her son to SIDS 29 years ago and has dedicated her career to researching the condition, according to the statement.