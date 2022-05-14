Stunt bride and groom set their clothes on fire on their way out of their wedding in the US – News

A wedding is a very emotional time, but for professional stunt duo Ambyr Bambyr and Gabe Jessop, the feeling has been taken to a whole new level. The newlywed couple left their guests stunned when it caught fire after the ceremony, held in the state of Utah, in the United States.

With a celebration finale in style Hunger Gamesthe newlyweds walked out of the flaming altar, just like Suzanne Collins’ character Katniss in the popular film.

Instead of throwing flower petals or receiving showers of rice, the couple chose to innovate and put on a dramatic pyrotechnic display.





In a video of the wedding, guest Russ Powell joked: “Ambyr and Gabe met on set. Leaving marriage makes diamonds look boring.”







Everything was extremely planned. The professionals were trained and equipped with safety measures to perform the acrobatics.

Ambyr and Gabe donned fireproof clothing and suits and used anti-burn gel before taking to the field with flames on their backs.

Already filled with fire, they run to their helpers and kneel to allow them to put out the embers with fire extinguishers.





“Our wedding farewell was performed with a team of professionals and should not be attempted without proper training and equipment,” Ambyr wrote in her post.

On social media, the video was successful, and people, in addition to asking for more photos of the ceremony, compared the bride and groom with the characters from the Hollywood film.

“Okay Katniss Everdeen and Peeta,” said one, and a second wrote: “That was amazing. It’s a hot couple.”

A third added: “They were baptized with a fire extinguisher right there at the end.”

Some users were surprised that Ambyr and Gabe’s hair and skin didn’t burn, but Powell replied to them, “They both had anti-burn gel in their hair and face, so Ambyr had a wig on top.”



* Intern at R7under the supervision of Pablo Marques



