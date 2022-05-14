Ukraine court prosecutes 1st Russian soldier for war crimes

Preliminary hearing was this Friday (May 13, 2022) in Kiev; the trial will continue on May 18

Russian soldier Vadim Shyshimarin was tried at a preliminary hearing on Friday (May 13, 2022) at a district court in Kiev. The case is the first to go to court after the UN Security Council (United Nations) approved investigations against Russia.

Shyshimarin is accused of shooting an elderly man in the head in the village of Chupakhiva on February 28 and violating war rules. If convicted, he will face life imprisonment under a section of Ukraine’s penal code.

The hearing was brief. Vadim confirmed basic data such as name, address and marital status. He claimed to understand his rights and denied the jury trial. By determination of the judges, the case will continue on May 18.

At the twitterUkraine’s attorney general, Iryna Venediktova, said prosecutors have evidence that Shyshimarin shot 1 Ukrainian citizen while fleeing with 4 other Russian soldiers in 1 stolen car.

Venediktova also claimed to be “only from the beginning” a long process to “restoring justice to victims”.

“We will leave no stone unturned to document and investigate all crimes committed against the people of Ukraine”, he said.

According to Reutersthe Kremlin told reporters it had no information about a war crimes trial.