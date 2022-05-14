Ukraine says it attacked Russian Navy logistics ship ‘Vsevolod Bobrov’ in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces reportedly attacked and damaged a Russian Navy logistical support ship in the Black Sea, according to various media reports.

Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa regional military administration, confirmed the attack on the Vsevolod Bobrova multi-purpose logistical support vessel recently delivered in August 2021. The vessel reportedly suffered damage and was set on fire.

“As a result of the actions of our Navy, the logistical vessel Vsevolod Bobrov, one of the newest in the Russian fleet, was set on fire. They say he is slowly sailing towards Sevastopol,” Bratchuk said, according to Ukrainian media reports.

THE Vsevolod Bobrov was built for the Russian Navy by Severnaya Verf Shipyard in Saint Petersburg, Russia. She is the second of three logistics support ships in the Elbrus / Project 23120 class, designed for a variety of operations including dry cargo transport, towing, fleet escort and salvage and rescue. The vessel also has an ice-reinforced hull.

the attack on Vsevolod Bobrov, if confirmed, follows the sinking of the Moskva, flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, in April. The Russian Defense Ministry ended up confirming several victims of this incident.

SOURCE: gCaptain