Ukraine says it will win war ‘before the end of the year’, official says

The war in Ukraine will reach a “tipping point” in August and Russia will be defeated “before the end of the year”, Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with the British channel. Sky Newsthe official also said that Kiev will be able to regain all of its territory.

The victory “will not be easy, but it will happen”, said Budanov, saying that he feels calm and “optimistic” about the evolution of the conflict. “The tipping point will be in the second half of August. Most military operations will be over by the end of the year,” he predicted.

Last night, the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a brief update that the Russian military is leaving regions north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city after the capital Kiev. These troops, according to the statement, are under increasing pressure from Ukrainian counterattacks along a compared to west of your supply lines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also posted a video on his social media late last night taking stock of the 79th day of war with Russia and said that the Ukrainian military had taken over 1,000 settlements that had been occupied by Russian forces since the start of the conflict on 24 February.

”We continue to restore the unoccupied territories of Ukraine. To date, 1,015 settlements have been vacated, six more in the last 24 hours,” Zelensky said in an evening statement.

“We return electricity, water supply, communications, transport, social services there,” he added. Also according to the Ukrainian president, Russia has already lost 200 aircraft, 27,000 soldiers and 3,000 tanks, armored vehicles and drones.

These figures, however, are not official, as Russia is opaque in giving detailed information about its losses in the war.

Ukrainian officials still reported more cross-border bombings away from the current area of ​​hostilities in the northeastern region of Sumy – as well as an airstrike on a village in the region.

In eastern Ukraine, there were also records of artillery attacks from Ukrainian-controlled territory as the Russians tried to advance towards Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, a key objective. One of the targets was the village of Nova Dmytrivka, which has been under attack since late April.

There were also airstrikes around Dolyna, which is 20 kilometers north of Sloviansk and in the vicinity of Adamivka. Airstrikes in the area earlier this week damaged two religious sites, according to Ukrainian officials.

G7 will not recognize borders that Russia wants to impose

The G7 “will never recognize” the borders that Russia wants to forcefully impose in its war in Ukraine, the foreign ministers of the bloc, which comprises the seven richest nations on the planet, said on Saturday.

“We will never recognize the borders that Russia tries to change with its military intervention,” the ministers said in a statement released after the meeting in Wangels, northern Germany.

“We will maintain our commitment to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea,” the statement added.

German diplomats Annalena Baerbock, whose country takes over the presidency of the G7 this year, insisted that Ukraine must “decide on its own” on the matter “because it is its territory”.

More than 50 houses destroyed in Lugansk

More than 50 houses in the breakaway Lugansk region were also destroyed by Russian bombing, he said. serhiy hayday, head of the region’s military administration. The attack came as fighting continued around a belt of industrial towns in the area.

The houses were located in the area around Popasna and Lysychansk, Hayday said. “They don’t need these people and their homes – they just need the territory that the enemy turns into a desert,” the official said.

The head of administration added, however, that attacks were repulsed in both Lugansk and Donetsk.

Image: UOL Art

Trading in Mariupol

In Mariupol, a port city in southern Ukraine that is under siege, difficult negotiations continue over the fate of Ukrainian soldiers still trapped at the Azovstal steelworks, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the military administration for the Donetsk region.

According to the official, the Russians continued to attack the unit. “These are heavy, vacuum, highly explosive bombs,” the official said.

Russia cuts power supply to Finland

Electricity exports from Russia to Finland were suspended overnight yesterday to today, hours after the announcement of a Russian company.

The company responsible for importing Russian electricity in Finland, RAO Nordic, with 100% Russian capital, had announced yesterday that the supply would be suspended for lack of payments, at the moment when Finland intends to present its candidacy to NATO ( North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

* With information from AFP and Reuters