Ukraine wins war “before the end of the year”, says military intelligence chief – International

Missile fired from military path in Ukraine war (photo: Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

The war in Ukraine will reach a “tipping point” in August and Russia will be defeated “before the end of the year”, said the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, who also assured that Kiev would be able to regain all its territory.

The victory “will not be easy, but it will happen”, declared Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with the British channel Sky News. The military commander was calm and “optimistic” about the evolution of the conflict.

“The tipping point will be in the second half of August. Most military operations will be over by the end of the year,” he predicted.

After the war, “we will restore Ukrainian power in all the territories we have lost, including Donbass and Crimea,” he said.

The declarations were made at a time of intensifying fighting in the Donbass (east) region, largely controlled since 2014 by pro-Russian separatists and where Moscow has been concentrating the offensive for a few weeks, but without making significant progress.

Budanov said the Russian army “is suffering heavy losses in men and arms”, in particular because Ukraine knows “everything”, including its military plans.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense estimates that Russian troops have lost more than 26,000 men, 199 planes and nearly 1,200 tanks since the invasion began on 24 February. It is not possible to confirm the data with independent sources.

In the interview, Budanov also stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “in a very bad physical and psychological state”. He declared that the Russian president is “very ill” and suffers from “various diseases at the same time, including cancer”.

According to the military, the Ukrainian victory will provoke a “change of leadership in Russia”. He stated that a coup d’état to defeat the Russian president is already being prepared. “It’s impossible to stop them,” he said.