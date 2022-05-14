Unimed announces construction of a new hospital in Mafra

– Ads –

Unimed’s investment for this project is around R$ 50 million

On Tuesday morning, the 10th, Unimed’s board of directors, composed of doctors Gabriel Kubis (director-president), Militino da Costa Junior (director vice-president), Lincoln Francisco do Nascimento (director-superintendent) and general manager Marcio Irassu Santana, visited Mayor Emerson Maas to inform about the construction of the new Unimed hospital that will be built in the central area of ​​Mafra.

On the occasion, the board presented the architectural project to the mayor and explained that the hospital will be built in two stages. As informed, the documentation has already been submitted to the City Hall for the necessary legal procedures and thus start the execution of the project. Unimed’s investment for this project is around R$ 50 million. The cooperative’s reference hospital will have several specialties for the care of the beneficiaries of the health plans.

GROWTH

Investments in health, both public and private, are bringing more commercial, industrial and service possibilities to the region, from job creation to improved quality of life.

“We have a course in medicine, nursing and, more recently, dentistry at UNC, covering students from the city and also from all over the country. Last week we received the announcement from Governor Carlos Moisés allocating R$ 40 million to São Vicente de Paulo Hospital”, said the mayor of Mafra. Maas also highlighted that “with an enterprise of these proportions, it will generate direct and indirect jobs, enabling the use of local human resources, reflecting positively on the economic condition of Mafra and the region”.