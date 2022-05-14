Using manure-based fuel, Renault Zoe breaks record and covers more than 2,000 km on a single charge

An electric Renault Zoe was equipped with a tank carrying 200 liters of alternative biofuel – combining manure and hydrogen – and set a range record by traveling 2,055.68 km without refills. Developed by French ARM Engineering, the renewable synthetic methanol called G-H3 has, among other characteristics, the ability to power electric vehicles through a dedicated cell.

The record-breaking mark achieved by the Renault Zoe modified by the company was achieved at the Albi circuit, in France, with the vehicle running at 50 km/h. With the use of fuel based on biomass and hydrogen, the autonomy was practically five times greater than that offered by the raw electric model, in about 385 km.

There were three days of track for the car to cover the more than 2,000 km. Behind his wheel, five pilots took turns driving, from seven in the morning to midnight. The previous mark of this type of range was from a Toyota Mirai, which made a distance of 1,360 km in 2021 with its hydrogen base. A video of the work was posted by the French company on its social network, check it out:

💥 Record du monde de la plus longue distance parcourue avec a véhicule hydrogène ✅Merci @pierremartel__ pour cette video 👌🏻 Posted by ARM Engineering on Tuesday May 10, 2022

Manure and plant residues to “feed” cars

According to ARM Engineering, G-H3 can be obtained by anaerobic digestion of non-food biomass, such as manure and plant residues, or of CO2 and hydrogen through water electrolysis. To get an idea of ​​sustainability, a car with a G-H3 fuel cell (which recomposes hydrogen to turn it into electricity) can emit 80% less CO2 compared to a model that runs directly on hydrogen, such as a Toyota. Look.

A combustion engine car can also use pure G-H3 as fuel, resulting in the same 80% reduction in CO2 emissions – and offering zero emissions of fine particulates and nitrogen oxides, according to ARM Engenharia. The G-H3’s high octane rating (109) also allows for more power and torque.

The company intends to take advantage of its very positive records to circumvent restrictions related to factors such as production, logistics and scale of use, which end up being important obstacles for the mass adoption of the G-H3. Also creating a new company, called ARM Energy, there are movements in search of investors for the continuity of development of the project.

