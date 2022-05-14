World’s youngest billionaire flaunts luxury cars at age 10; see pictures – World

Mompha Juniorson of Nigerian financial sector entrepreneur Mompha Senioris considered the billionaire youngest in the world.

The boy, just 10 years old, boasts a luxurious life on social media, where he shares cars valued at millions of reais.

Despite not being able to drive the vehicles due to his young age, the child’s father publishes images of the collection in the garage and guarantees the supply of the cars.

Photograph:

Reproduction / Instagram

According to Auto Sportone of the cars of the young billionaire is a Rolls-Royce Wraith, a two-door coupe considered the most sporty car of the luxury British brand.

It costs around £250,000, which is equivalent to BRL 1.57 million in direct conversion. With personalization, the unit can easily reach 1 million pounds (R$ 6.27 million).

Photograph:

Reproduction / Instagram

At the end of last month, on his 10th birthday, the boy received a Lamborghini Aventador as a gift from his multimillionaire father, valued at around R$ 2.5 million.

The child won his first mansion in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, at the age of six and also boasts traveling around the world aboard a private jet.