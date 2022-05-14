Zenless Zone Zero, MiHoYo’s Action RPG, Revealed

Recently, miHoYo promised to announce a game this Friday (13). Well, make way for Zenless Zone Zero, the new action RPG from the studio of Genshin Impact, which had its first trailer released. In the content, the futuristic theme and small combat snippets draw attention.

As in the Traveler saga in Genshin, the community will be able to choose a series of characters to face the challenges outside of New Eridu, the last shelter for humans in a world infested by creatures known as Ethereal. These beings emerged after the “Hollow” event happened on the planet.

Check out the trailer for Zenless Zone Zero below:

According to miHoYo, players will be in the shoes of a “Proxy” and will embark on an exciting adventure. Along the journey, the characters that will make up your group will be introduced to unravel the mysteries behind the Hollow and New Eridu.

Some portals like GamesRadar+ compared the style of opponents and other elements of the short gameplay shown with Scarlet Nexus and NEO: The World Ends With You. We can only wait to find out more about Zenless Zone Zero.

Will Zenless Zone Zero come to PlayStation?

miHoYo has already released applications for closed trials of Zenless Zone Zero for PC and iOS mobile devices. On the frequently asked questions page, the developer said that it will soon expand the title’s availability to more platforms.

Given the fact that Genshin Impact was released on PlayStation, the studio may be planning a port to Sony’s consoles. More news will be shared in the future.