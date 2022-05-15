After black hole photo, astronomers will test Einstein’s theory

After releasing the sharpest image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, scientists at the EHT (Event Horizon Telescope) will now focus on making new observations and, using the data they already have, will test the limits of Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity.

Even the data collected in the studies released this week will have to be reassessed. That’s because two more observations have already been made with extra telescopes in the group’s original network of eight telescopes. It is hoped that, with the new images, the resolution of the photo released yesterday will be even better, and will facilitate the search. But there is no forecast of new announcements from the team.

“The data exists. We collected data in 2018 with an additional telescope, and in 2022 with three additional telescopes, and we are working very hard to deliver that to you as soon as possible. But I cannot make any promises about when,” said the Brazilian researcher at the EHT, Lia Medeiros, from the New Jersey Institute for Advanced Studies, to the North American press.

Scientists are awaiting new images to confirm whether the data are consistent with Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. A more in-depth analysis may see whether this theory has “blind spots” when looking at the extreme areas around black holes.

“This should give us a hint, at some point, of maybe something different from how we’ve formulated gravity with the theory of general relativity so far,” says researcher Feryal Özel of the University of Arizona.

Sagittarius A*, photographed on Thursday (12), is about 27,000 light-years from Earth, very close to our planet compared to the first black hole revealed by the EHT in 2019, Messier 87, which is 50 thousand light years from Earth.