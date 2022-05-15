Alleged leak reveals footage of new Silent Hill; check out

Last Friday the 13th was very busy for the gamer community, which was surprised by the alleged leak of images of the new Silent Hill game. The last game in the acclaimed horror franchise was released ten years ago, in 2012.

What further reinforces the rumors that the images are really from a new Silent Hill game, is that the profile of the Dusk Golem’s Twitter, where the images were released, was taken down soon after for violating copyright policies. It only returned to the air after the images were deleted.

According to the person responsible for the leak, the images are from 2020 so at this point the game is probably already in another stage of development.

However, one needs to treat the information allegedly leaked by Dusk Golem as rumors. The insider is known for making some right and some pretty wrong revelations about Resident Evil games. So far, Konami, which owns the rights to Silent Hill, has not yet officially commented on the leaks.

Silent Hills

In 2014, Konami in partnership with Kojima Productions released the demo entitled “PT”, a small sample of a horror game that until then was in development and that in the end turned out to be “Silent Hills”, a game that would be a reboot of the franchise. .

Fans were even more excited to learn that the game would be the result of a partnership between Hideo Kojima, the name behind the Metal Gear franchise, and Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, winner of two Oscars. The game’s protagonist would still be played by actor Norman Reedus, famous for playing Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead series.

In the end, the actor ended up playing the protagonist of Death Stranding, from Kojima Productions, released in 2019, Silent Hills never saw the light of day and had its development canceled due to a series of internal problems, which disappointed fans of the franchise. . Since then, it’s been very common to see rumors that Kojima is still developing the franchise’s reboot.

The Silent Hill series is one of the most popular franchises in the gaming world, and its first game was released for Sony’s first Playstation in 1999. To date, the series has released seven more games and also received a movie adaptation.