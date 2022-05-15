Alzheimer’s: New blood tests help confirm diagnosis

Since the mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, for 13 years, photographer and laboratory technician Rosangela Andrade has dealt with the situation from a point of view shaped by her craft. For her, a person who does not record things cannot have a memory. From this perspective, she decided to teach Therezinha Motta Andrade, 87, how to photograph.

With a camera in her hand, the housewife started to accompany her daughter on her walks through the streets of Sao Paulo. In the dark and reddish environment of the developing room, I saw the images appearing and settling on the photographic paper. A composition of scenes, contrasts and faces that, little by little, became concrete (and, at times, familiar) in Therezinha’s eyes.

“The idea was to create a kind of memory game with the developed photos”, says Rosangela. “It was not enough to find the same image on the table full of scenes; I asked her to go on talking about who the people were. It was an attempt to keep my mother between us longer,” says the photographer.

Finding ways to sustain living and working memory is the creative challenge that moves thousands of scientists, doctors and families of Alzheimer’s patients around the world. Thus, how to develop methods of early detection of the degenerative disease that affects the noblest brain functions, such as memory, behavior, language, reasoning, among others.

In Brazil, there are about 1.2 million people with the disease (most of them undiagnosed), according to data from the Ministry of Health. New blood tests, cheaper than current resources, appear as an alternative to assist doctors in confirming the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s, in cases where there are doubts.

This month, the FDA approved a test in the United States to estimate the levels of amyloid plaques that accumulate in large amounts in the brains of people with the disease. The exam is marketed by the company Fujirebio.

In Brazil, Dasa has just launched a similar product. The test seeks to identify two types of beta-amyloid protein (40 and 42), considered a biomarker of the disease. One of the main attractions is to avoid performing a lumbar puncture to collect cerebrospinal fluid, a necessary procedure in the minority of cases. In addition to being less invasive, the blood test costs about R$1,500, one third of the diagnostic confirmation methods available today.

Despite the race for early detection of the disease, doctors warn that the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s is complex and remains mostly clinical. “In about 80% of cases, the diagnosis is made from a complete physical examination, analysis of the patient’s history, blood tests to rule out other problems and neuropsychological assessment, which serves to quantify memory complaints”, says neurologist Ivan Okamoto, from the Center for Excellence in Memory of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

“It is not correct to give the idea that the diagnosis can only be made with subsidiary tests and inaccessible to the majority”, says Okamoto. “Additional tests, such as a CSF biopsy or an imaging test (amyloid PET) to assess the formation of amyloid plaques in the brain, are only necessary when there are doubts or if the person wants to have the diagnosis confirmed by another method. The accuracy of these tests is approximately 95%”, says the neurologist.

“To be 100% sure, the only way is to do an analysis of brain tissue after death.” The doctor explains that additional tests can also be useful in the phase of mild cognitive impairment, after which the patient may or may not progress to the disease.

“In this little symptomatic phase, it is interesting to use subsidiary tests to try to characterize this mild cognitive impairment and find out whether or not it will progress to the disease”, says Okamoto. If this is not the case, the person does not need to take drugs for Alzheimer’s and be exposed to side effects such as heart and gastrointestinal problems, among others.

not everything is dementia

“There is an Alzhemerization of memory complaints. If someone forgets to pay a bill or loses their keys, they already think the person has the disease and they give them medicine”, says the neurologist. “It’s much easier to prescribe a drug than to make a thorough diagnosis,” he says.

According to experts, it makes no sense to run to laboratories in search of tests in an attempt to discover characteristics of the disease a decade or two before the first symptoms appear. This is because not every positive test means that the person will have the disease.

Alzheimer’s is caused by the accumulation of amyloid substance resulting from metabolism. We produce this substance daily and, during sleep, it is eliminated by the glymphatic system (formed by the glia, the set of cells responsible for the support and nutrition of neurons, among other functions).

“As this cleaning is done during sleep, studies suggest that the risk of Alzheimer’s is higher in people who sleep little or poorly”, says Álvaro Pentagna, coordinator of the neurology department at the Hospital Vila Nova Star and the sleep lab Clinical Hospital. To prevent the disease, doctors recommend the classic measures (quality sleep, physical exercise, healthy eating, pleasurable intellectual activity, etc.).

“The accumulation of the amyloid substance happens to all of us throughout life. Elderly people can have high degrees of it, even without having the disease,” she says. “Despite high concentrations of the substance, the brain of some individuals may not be impacted.” Hence the importance of not basing the diagnosis only on the detection of plaques.

neuronal deficit

The loss of a portion of neurons is part of aging. In pathological cases, this deficit is large. Many neurons stop working, lose connection with other brain cells, and can die. Early in the disease, symptoms are mild and moderate, but they get worse over time.

In addition to Alzheimer’s, there are dozens of other types of dementia (see the main ones in the infographic). Symptoms are similar, but may vary by individual. There is no cure, but there are some remedies. In the last decade, they have evolved little. Alzheimer’s patients are mainly treated with drugs such as donepezil, galantamine, rivastigmine and memantine, available in the Unified Health System (SUS). The objective is to control symptoms and reduce the rate of progression of the disease.

Recent studies add new pieces to the great puzzle that tries to explain and contain the progressive degeneration of memory. Last year, the group led by scientist Heidi Jacobs, from Harvard University, linked the poor preservation of a small structure located in the brainstem, called locuscoeruleus (“blue spot”, in Latin), to the development of the disease. The discovery was made possible by mapping the biochemistry and anatomy of the brain of 174 patients, thanks to high-resolution magnetic resonance imaging equipment.

This month, scientists at the University of California, San Diego, were able to detect an enzyme called PHGDH, which is related to Alzheimer’s, through a blood test. Elevated levels of the enzyme represent a warning sign, according to the study published in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism.

Challenges of coexistence

As science advances, patients and their families face the challenges of living with Alzheimer’s. “This disease makes the family fall apart”, says photographer Rosangela. “Comrades abandon patients and there is a charge among the brothers because some of them abstain from responsibility”. Rosangela and Rosemary, two of Therezinha’s four living children, took over the care of their mother at the Reference Center for Cognitive Disorders (Ceredic), at Hospital das Clínicas, and provided all care.

Just before the start of the pandemic, the disease began to get worse and Therezinha was transferred to a nursing home. “My mother doesn’t forget my name, but I feel like I’ve become a character for her: I’m the person who takes care of her. Sometimes she’s agitated and doesn’t know I’m her daughter. I realized that I had to get into hers so I wouldn’t suffer from it anymore”, says Rosangela.

In her youth, Therezinha participated in radio programs and still loves music. “I think it’s the last memory that goes away”, says the photographer. Her mother recognizes Roberto Carlos’ songs and reacts by singing. Like two and two she resists.

Where to find PET amyloid

When specific imaging is required to confirm the diagnosis, cost is not the only obstacle. It’s really hard to find where to do the amyloid PET. Until the beginning of the month, the Institute of Radiology at Hospital das Clínicas (InRad) was the only one to provide the exam in São Paulo. This is because the evaluation depends on the production of a radioactive isotope, lasting only twenty minutes.

Produced in a particle accelerator at the institution, it is quickly taken to the room where the patient waits in the machine that performs the positron emission tomography (PET). “Much more important than confirming Alzheimer’s is ruling out this diagnosis,” says Carlos Alberto Buchpiguel, director of InRad’s nuclear medicine center.

The test is not offered by the SUS, but patients from the public system are able to perform it, thanks to the subsidy of the Cíclotron project, which allowed the production of radiopharmaceuticals in an industrial regime within the HC complex. In addition to SUS, InRad receives patients from private hospitals, such as Einstein and Vila Nova Star, and charges around R$4,500.

Recently, the company R2IBF made an association with a laboratory in Germany and started to produce a radioisotope in Porto Alegre for performing amyloid PET. The longer half-life (two hours) allows hospitals located in the south and southeast regions to also offer the test. The production is the result of a partnership between the company and the Instituto do Cérebro at PUC do Rio Grande do Sul.