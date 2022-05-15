Android 13 will have news long awaited by users

The past year has been hectic for all Android OS users. Several new features have been released, but the truth is that a lot of new stuff is yet to come. This week, Google presented several new features that should integrate Android 13. The announcements were made during the Google I/O 2022 event, aimed exclusively at developers.

See too: Driver may have car blocked by Apple if he drinks

Google announces news for Android 13 in 2022

Among the novelties that were revealed by the company are: redesign of application icons inside the smartphone, security center with new features and new settings for Android 13 colors. In addition, users will also have the possibility to send encrypted messages and go be able to use a digital wallet, Google Wallet.

In fact, one of the main changes is in the integration between different devices that have the same Android 13. Finally, Google decided to implement the feature that left it behind Apple’s iOS. Now, the robot’s operating system will be able to talk better between devices that work based on it.

With the Android 13 version, it will be possible to copy content from a cell phone that has the same platform and paste it on a tablet, for example. The change is undoubtedly one of the most awaited by lovers of technological devices.

Android 13 release forecast

As of this week, Google has already started the process of releasing the new Android 13 for developers. However, all the promised news will be released gradually by the company.

From the changes, it will be possible to: