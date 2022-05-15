AnTuTu reveals April’s most powerful phones, with Realme and Nubia at the top

The very popular performance analysis tool (benchmark) AnTuTu has finally released the results of the database analysis to list the most powerful Android phones of April 2022 globally, with the presence of popular smartphones and some surprises.

The lists are divided into three categories: high-performance (flagship) and intermediate high-performance (sub-flagship) with devices from around the world, and intermediate (mid-range) with models sold in China.

Most Powerful Tops of April 2022 (Global)

Red Magic 7 conquers the top of the most powerful flagships of April 2022 (Image: Reproduction / Nubia)

Among the most powerful high-performance phones on the global market, we have the Nubia Red Magic 7 in first place with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and a generous 18GB of RAM.

The combination leaves the smartphone at a great advantage over the second position, which is occupied by the Redmi K50 Pro with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, with the Mi 12 Pro and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 just a few points away.

Realme GT 2 Pro is also on the list and arrives in Brazil next week (Image: Reproduction/Realme)

The list is also made up of Motorola’s Motorola Edge 30 Pro (already launched in Brazil), Realme GT 2 Pro (coming to the country next week) and Xiaomi 12 (also already sold in Brazil at an exorbitant price).

Two versions of the Galaxy S22 Ultra are seen in the list, the model with Qualcomm’s processor ranks eighth, while the model with Samsung’s proprietary chip is close behind. The ranking ends with the Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) in tenth place. Check out the full list and their respective scores below:

Nubia Red Magic 7 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): 1,038,771 points Redmi K50 Pro (Dimensity 9000): 986,840 points Xiaomi 12 Pro (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): 982,228 points Motorola Edge 30 Pro (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): 977,395 points Realme GT 2 Pro (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): 966,916 points iQOO 9 Pro (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): 954,336 points Xiaomi 12 (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): 948,391 points Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): 942,849 points Galaxy S22 Ultra (Exynos 2200): 914,476 points Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1): 905,520 points

Most Powerful Basic Tops of April 2022 (Global)

Realme GT Neo 2 leads the high-performance mid-range segment with Snapdragon 870 chip (Image: Reproduction/Realme)

Among high-performance mid-rangers — or entry-level tops — the Realme GT Neo 2 is the big winner. The model has a design with a set of cameras that resembles the Realme GT 2 Pro, but adopts slightly simpler specifications, being now powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor.

In second and third place are Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. Cell phones considered to be high-performance, but appearing on the list with a score similar to the Snapdragon 870, as the Google Tensor, a processor designed by Google itself, is 200,000 points below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Rem GT Neo 2 (Snapdragon 870): 731,589 points Google Pixel 6 (Google Tensor): 728,567 points Google Pixel 6 Pro (Google Tensor): 722,936 points Motorola Edge S Pro (Snapdragon 870): 713,813 points Redmi K40 (Snapdragon 870): 707,854 points Black Shark 4 (Snapdragon 870): 706,606 points Xiaomi Mi 11X (Snapdragon 870): 704,933 points little F3 (Snapdragon 870): 704,634 points OnePlus 9R (Snapdragon 870): 693,954 points Realme GT Neo (Dimensity 1200): 692,497 points

Most Powerful Intermediaries April 2022 (China)

iQOO Z5 is China’s most powerful mid-range phone (Image: Reproduction/iQOO)

Finally, we have the list of the most powerful intermediaries sold in China. It is interesting to note that, once again, all smartphones in the ranking are powered by Qualcomm processors, and 9 of the 10 devices have the Snapdragon 778G.

The iQOO Z5 reached the top of the list, with the Realme GT Master Edition in second place and the Mi 11 Lite 5G in third as the only device equipped with Snapdragon 780G. Its sibling Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE takes sixth place.

The list also includes models such as the Motorola Edge 20, Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy M52 5G. Check out all the devices below:

iQOO Z5 (Snapdragon 778G): 558,179 points Realme GT Master Edition (Snapdragon 778G): 541,067 points Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (Snapdragon 780G): 528,995 points really Q3s (Snapdragon 778G): 512,894 points Motorola Edge 20 (Snapdragon 778G): 512,694 points Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (Snapdragon 778G): 511,174 points honor 50 (Snapdragon 778G): 503,330 points Huawei Nova 9 (Snapdragon 778G): 494,464 points Galaxy A52s 5G (Snapdragon 778G): 493,997 points Galaxy M52 5G (Snapdragon 778G): 461,951 points

Source: Antutu