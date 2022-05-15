Bauru astronomy professor gives tips on how to observe a total lunar eclipse that will form a ‘blood moon’ this Sunday | Bauru and Marília

Professor at the Astronomy Didactic Observatory at the São Paulo State University (Unesp) in Bauru (SP) Rodolfo Langhi explained to the g1 how to watch the phenomenon of the total lunar eclipse, which will form a “blood moon”, scheduled for this weekend.

According to the professor, the total lunar eclipse starts with dim light at 10:30 pm this Sunday (15) and should continue until 3:50 am on Monday (16)expected to last at least about six hours.

Because it is a lunar eclipse, it can be seen anywhere on the night side of the Earth, unlike the solar eclipse, which is only observable in a small area around the globe. In this case, all of Brazil, Central America and parts of North America can see the phenomenon.

In order not to miss any moment of the show, the astronomer told the g1 which recommends that interested parties make use of a binoculars or telescope, whether amateur or not. For this, it is necessary that the sky is “clean”. There is no need for eye protection.

If the weather or the sky condition is not favorable for observing the phenomenon, covered with clouds or with rain, the professor reminds that it is possible to watch the transmission of the eclipse in real time through internet platforms.

However, to those who have the privilege, Rodolfo guarantees that they should watch the eclipse, even with the naked eye. After all, the phenomenon occurs during a single eclipse season, that is, the next partial lunar eclipse will only be on October 28, 2023, visible in Brazil during the “rising” of the star.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

The total lunar eclipse occurs when, according to the professor, the Earth is aligned between the sun and the moon, with the latter passing through the shadow of the “water planet”. (see explanation above).

This weekend’s lunar eclipse will last about six hours, starting at 10:30 pm with the moon’s entry into the penumbra and, at 3:50 am, ending with the moon’s exit from the penumbra. The maximum point of the eclipse occurs around 1:10 am.

What is a “blood moon”?

“Blood moon” is the popular name given to the lunar eclipse, since, during the event, it must turn red. In this case, the explanation is given because the sun’s rays, despite being covered by the Earth, continue to reach the moon’s surface, as the sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere and is deflected.

“When it passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, white light from the sun is scattered by the gases in the layer. Remember that the white color is a mixture of all the colors of the rainbow. Due to the chemical composition of the atmosphere, the most scattered are the bluish ones, leaving only the reddish colors, which follow their path and continue until they reach the moon”, he explained.

Also according to the professor, the coloring of a total eclipse of the moon is a way of measuring the situation of the Earth’s atmosphere at a global level. That’s because if the Earth’s atmosphere is filled with many microscopic solid particles in suspension (floating) globally, lunar eclipses tend to be darker than normal.

“As the volcano in Tonga spewed many particles and soot into the global Earth’s atmosphere, we are expecting a darker-than-average eclipse.”

According to the astronomer, coincidentally, it will be a “full moon of Perigee”, popularly known as a “supermoon”. The explanation for this phenomenon is because the moon is at the closest point to Earth and, therefore, appears to be larger.

To follow everything up close and well explained, telescopes pointed at the sky and a lecture with Professor Rodolfo mark the event at the Café Museum, located about 30 minutes from Bauru. Entrance to the event is R$ 20, without local food.

The program follows the speed of the stars: the museum opens its doors in the early evening, at 19:00, and has a fire pit, free astronomical observation, a night trail, lighted zipline and dishes such as boiled or roasted green corn.

Before the break for Professor Rodolfo’s lecture, scheduled for 9 pm, the event will also feature live music, storytelling, a historical tour and an adventure circuit.

“We will have telescopes set up for those who want to observe the eclipse at will, but whoever wants to can also bring their own instrument: telescope, binoculars, photographic cameras. , said the professor.

The astronomical marathon continues for those who are camped at the Café Museum from Sunday to Monday. The campsite needs to be pre-booked through the link, which also has more information and directions. The entrance fee with the camp is R$ 30 and, if food is included, it is R$ 50.

