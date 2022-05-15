Benefits of avocado: now you knew how this fruit can help your health

Rio de Janeiro, Saturday, May 14, by Amanda Barbosa — Undoubtedly, this is one of the fruits that people have the most mistrust. Until recently she was extinct from the table of dieters and all. That is why, we will show you the avocado benefits and how important it is for the health of our organism. In addition to being a very nutritious food, it can be used in numerous dishes. However, before that, get to know our website and find out what our most discussed topics are. So check it out below.

First of all, avocado is only consumed in a sweet way here in Brazil. In most countries it is used in savory dishes, salads and the like. the blog home life, in addition to bringing the advantages of putting this fruit rich in good fat in your routine, will teach you a delicious recipe. So, keep reading with us and find out more.

Beforehand, avocado is a fruit rich in fats good for our health, vitamins B, K and C, in addition to fiber, potassium and copper. In addition to being used in cooking, avocados are also used in cosmetics, oils, body creams and hair masks. However, it is a fruit that can help prevent heart problems. However, it is important that the person affected by cardiovascular diseases has adequate treatment and professional help.

Benefits of eating avocado

Helps to gain muscle mass;

Helps in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases;

It is rich in good fats;

Prevents constipation;

Helps in weight loss;

Avocado Recipe: Guacamole

Ingredients

1 avocado

1 chopped tomato

olive oil

Black pepper

½ lemon (juice)

salt

Method of preparation:

Just mash the avocado and add the chopped tomatoes and mix. Then, pour a drizzle of olive oil, the lemon juice and the other ingredients and mix well. Finally, adjust the salt and leave it in the fridge before eating.

