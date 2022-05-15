Benefits of cashew apple: in addition to being tasty, this fruit is full of health benefits

Novo Hamburgo, May 15, 2022, by Jones Backes – O cajá, taperebá or spondias mombin, is a fruit originating in Central America and very common in the North and Northeast of Brazil. Fruit of the cajazeira, this fruit has a skin with a thin and smooth texture, yellowish color and pulp with an acid flavor. Rich in nutrients good for health, there are several and indisputable benefits of cashew. So, if you want to know more about this tasty fruit, read on and check it out.

Continues after advertising





This refreshing and exotic fruit is ideal for hot summer temperatures. Like most citrus fruits, it is a source of vitamin C and a great ally of the immune system. And the benefits of cashew don’t stop here. Check out our text today and see the main health benefits of consuming this fruit.

So, read more: Camu-camu fruit: 20 times more vitamin C than orange and incredible health benefits



Continues after advertising





Discover the great health benefits of cashew nuts

In addition to vitamin C, cajá is a source of nutrients such as calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium and fiber. In addition, this fruit also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory action that helps prevent various diseases such as stroke, heart attack and constipation. In addition, among the benefits of cajá, is the control of constipation, combating excess free radicals, fat in the arteries and anemia, in addition to preventing diabetes and cell damage and contributing to cancer.

Continues after advertising





As Emily Evangelista explains, in an article published on the website Tecnonotícias, on October 29, 2021, the nutrients present in this fruit also help to increase the feeling of satiety. In this way, it contributes to slimming diets, as well as improving skin health. In addition, this fruit is rich in water, which helps in the hydration of the body and the functioning of the intestine.

So, also check out: Know the benefits of tangerine: a fruit much more beneficial to health than you might think



Have you ever tried fruit juice? See how to prepare and the best time of consumption

Now that you have seen the main benefits of cajá for health, come to AgroNews and see how to prepare a tasty and nutritious juice with this fruit. You can consume it at any time of the day, as it is a great accompaniment to lunch, dinner and snacks. You will need the following ingredients:

200 grams of cashew pulp;

2 cups of water;

Honey to sweeten;

Ice to taste.

To prepare, just put all the ingredients in a blender and blend until well blended. For even more nutrients, you can add juice from a lemon. So you will enjoy the benefits of cashewlemon and honey in a single recipe and boost your health.

Also, check out: Learn about the benefits of lemon for the treatment of reflux: learn how to use this fruit safely





…

