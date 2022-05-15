Benefits of sage: see how good it is for health and learn how to add it to your diet

Novo Hamburgo, May 14, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – Do you know the benefits of sage? Although the herb is a well-known spice in cooking, its use for medicinal purposes is still not very popular. For this reason, we have produced this article to help you better understand what the use of this plant is for and how to consume it.

Before we talk about the benefits of sage, however, it is interesting that you know that its medicinal use has been going on for a long time. Native to the Middle East, it is part of the same mint family, the Lamiaceae, and has velvety leaves, in shades of greyish green. Finally, its therapeutic use occurs through the oral route (ingestion), but also through topical use (direct on the skin).

The health benefits of sage

With its strong flavor and aroma, the herb gives a more than special touch to many recipes. However, what not everyone knows is that it has anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and antioxidant properties. In addition, the plant is also a source of important bioactive compounds, such as fatty acids. Thus, as explained by Ana Follmann, in an article published on the website Folha Go, on January 31, 2022, with all these properties, the main benefits of sage are:

Stimulates the appetite;

Treats mucosal inflammation mouth;

Inhibits sweat and fights excessive sweating;

Stimulates the gastrointestinal system and improves its functioning;

Helps in the healing of skin inflammations;

It’s good for the brain.

In addition to all these advantages, among the benefits of sage, its action in cancer prevention is also noted. That’s because it has antitumor properties, which help prevent the formation of cancer cells. Added to this, it acts, in particular, in the prevention of cases of breast, uterus, pancreas, rectum, larynx and lung.

Here’s how to consume this herb to enjoy its benefits

So far, you have learned the incredible benefits of this herb. However, you may be asking yourself, “but, after all, how should I use it?”. AgroNews explains this to you right now. Thus, to use sage there are basically three options: in the preparation of teas, tinctures (concentrated extracts) and essential oils.

For the preparation of tea, for example, it is no mystery. In this case, put a tablespoon of sage leaves in a container and then add a cup of boiling water. Once this is done, cover the container and wait 10 minutes. Then strain the mixture and drink it once or twice a day.

Besides, now that you’ve learned all about the benefits of sage, it is also essential to know what its contraindications are. In this sense, people with allergies to this herb should avoid its use, of course. Likewise, pregnant or lactating women and people with epilepsy cannot consume it either, right?

