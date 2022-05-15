Blood moon: total lunar eclipse will be visible in BH this Sunday

In Belo Horizonte, the visibility of the total lunar eclipse that takes place between Sunday (15) and Monday (16) will be great, with few clouds and clear skies. The information is from the meteorologist of the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) Andrea Ramos.

The phenomenon can be observed from 10:30 pm on the 15th to 3:50 am on the 16th. The peak will be at 1:11 am. The last time such an eclipse occurred was in 2019.

The Moon is up to 7% larger than normal and gains a reddish color. “During a lunar eclipse, the Moon turns red because the only sunlight reaching the Moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. The more dust or clouds in the Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear. It’s like every sunrise and sunsets of the world were projected onto the moon,” explains NASA on its website.

In addition to being able to be observed in Brazil, the eclipse will also appear in parts of North America, Africa and Europe. A second lunar eclipse is yet to occur this year on November 8th.

There is no need for eye safety equipment to view lunar eclipses. This precaution should only be adopted in solar eclipses, because of the ultraviolet rays. The phenomenon can be seen with the naked eye, but equipment such as telescopes can help with visualization.