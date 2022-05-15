Brazilian is arrested for organ trafficking when he was about to embark with human kidneys

By Sthefane Campos on May 13, 2022 at 7:29 pm | Updated May 13, 2022 at 7:29

World – A Brazilian, still unidentified, suspected of being part of an international network of organ trafficking, forced labor and sexual exploitation, including minors, was arrested in Portugal last Tuesday (5/10) by Interpol. He will answer for attempted murder in Brazil and had his name on the international police’s “red alert” list.

The suspect’s arrest took place in the Algarve region, in southern Portugal, as part of Interpol’s Operation Storm Makers, which took place in 25 countries and resulted in 121 suspects being arrested.

In Portugal, in addition to the Brazilian, a Georgian was arrested. The operation found the suspects at Humberto Delgado Airport, in Lisbon, when the Brazilian was about to board, with a false passport, bound for Cancún, Mexico.

According to Portuguese police, the suspects used Portugal as a route to bring illegal immigrants to the United States.

According to Interpol, the Indian-based criminal network sold kidneys for about $37,000 in Turkey. The suspects even staged wedding photos (featured photo) and falsified documents to establish false family relationships between recipients and donors. Donors pocketed about $15,000.

child abuse

During the operation, a 17-year-old Pakistani teenager was rescued. The girl was forced into prostitution in the UAE since she was 13 years old.

In the Philippines, 32 victims of human trafficking were rescued by the authorities. Agents also detained eight people involved in trafficking, exploitation and sexual abuse of children.

*With information from Metropolis*.