British court rules calling an employee bald is sexual harassment

“In our judgment, there is a connection between the word ‘bald’ on the one hand and sex-related characteristics on the other,” the judges wrote.
247 – A UK court ruled that calling a man bald in a work environment could be a case of sexual harassment. The case involved electrician Tony Finn, who worked for more than 20 years at the Bung Company in the city of Sheffield, England.
After being fired in May of last year, he sued the company alleging that he had been the victim of sexual harassment by his supervisor, Jamie King. Finn said King called him a "bald sucker" during an argument in 2019.
After being fired in May of last year, he sued the company alleging that he had been the victim of sexual harassment by his supervisor, Jamie King. Finn said King called him a “bald sucker” during an argument in 2019.
In the ruling, the magistrates “by their own admission, King’s (the supervisor) intention was to threaten Finn and insult him”.
The company argued that women can be bald too. “We consider that (baldness) is inherently relational to sex,” they wrote.
