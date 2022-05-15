Can you wash raw chicken before cooking? Read this article and find out why the practice is harming your health

Belo Horizonte, May 14, 2022, by Camila Costa – At first, wash the raw chicken may seem like the right thing to do. However, this is actually a bad idea. This is because this practice increases the number of bacteria in the meat.

Therefore, in order for you to avoid the practice of wash the raw chicken, especially under the tap before cooking, we have prepared valuable tips for you. So, stay here at AgroNews and find out why you need to abolish this habit as soon as possible.

Do you have to wash the chicken before seasoning?

According with the doctor. Bacteria, in a testimonial for an article on the Band Recipes website, written by the Editor and published on May 10, 2022, washing raw chicken actually increases the number of bacteria in the food. That’s because these microbes love water.

That way, when you put the meat under the tap, you’re helping it spread faster. Therefore, the chances of contamination and food poisoning are dramatically increased. That’s because germs and bacteria, such as the dreaded Salmonella, will remain alive.

In addition, this practice helps to carry bacteria to the kitchen sink, utensils, dish towels and, especially, to your hands. So stop this habit when cooking quickly.

Can you clean the chicken with vinegar?

In fact, this is a myth. Just like washing raw chicken with lemon. Blanching raw meat is also not an ineffective method. However, there is a safe way to cook chicken and stay away from bacteria. That’s what we’ll see next.

First of all, know that to ensure your health and that of your family, just follow a few simple tips instead of wash the raw chicken. So, first, wash your hands well with soap and water after having contact with raw meat. Then sanitize all the cutlery, cutting boards and surfaces you used to prepare the meat. Finally, keep an eye on the cooking time of the chicken. Thus, you will avoid consuming raw meat and get rid of diseases.

