City Hall promotes D-Day to expand vaccination coverage against influenza and measles in Manaus

The City of Manaus promotes, this Saturday, 14/5, nine straight hours of immunization during the “D-Day of the Vaccination Campaign against Influenza and Measles”, with 508 points working from 8 am to 5 pm, in all geographic areas of the city. The objective of the Municipal Health Department (Semsa) is to strengthen the protection of 455,143 people against influenza (flu) and 216,407 against measles.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Djalma Coelho, seven priority groups can be immunized against influenza, with the trivalent vaccine, effective against three types of virus strains (H1N1, H3N2 and B/Victoria strain). The target audience is children from six months to under 5 years old; health workers; elderly people aged 60 years or older; pregnant women; puerperal women; teachers; and indigenous villagers.

Children aged 6 months to under 5 years and health workers are vaccinated against measles, with the MMR, which still protects against mumps and rubella.

“Semsa started making vaccines available in Manaus on April 4, for health workers and the elderly in the first phase. We have already advanced with the inclusion of new groups, but demand is still low. We need to expand vaccination coverage against diseases in the city, and we are putting together all possible efforts to facilitate access for the population,” he said.

Djalma explained that the goal set by the Ministry of Health is to reach 90% of the target audience with the influenza vaccine. Semsa’s estimate is to serve 185,241 elderly people; 159,789 children; 56,618 health workers; 27,974 pregnant women; 4,599 postpartum women; 20,339 teachers; and 583 indigenous people.

“The villagers were included in the campaign as of this Saturday, but the vaccine is taken to them through the Dseis (Special Indigenous Health Districts). The immunization strategy is also differentiated for the public in rural areas, where health teams have already intensified immunization according to adequate logistics for these locations”, pointed out the head of Semsa.

As for measles, the goal is to immunize 159,789 children and 56,618 health workers. Manaus is in a vulnerable situation due to the disease, since 90% of the new confirmed cases in Brazil are in the North region, said Djalma.

“We are working to immunize 95% of the public with MMR, as stipulated by the Ministry of Health. Our biggest concern is with children under 2 years of age, who tend to develop more aggressive forms of the disease, despite the disease being transmitted to people of any age. Only the vaccine can protect everyone against the virus,” he said.

Attendance

During D-Day, this Saturday, 14/5, Semsa will have 508 vaccination points working, from 8 am to 5 pm, in health facilities and alternative places, such as shopping malls, bakeries, churches, supermarkets, drugstores, markets, bars, associations , fairs and cafeterias. The vaccinators will also work in mobile posts, to serve the bedridden elderly and populations in low flow areas.

The list with all addresses can be checked on the Semsa website (semsa.manaus.am.gov.br) or directly on the link bit.ly/LocaisDiaD, in addition to the secretary’s social media (@semsamanaus on Instagram, and Semsa Manaus on Facebook).

“D-Day is held to decentralize health services, one of the principles of the SUS, and it will be a great opportunity for everyone to protect themselves against influenza and measles. Children who are behind on vaccines from the Basic Immunization Calendar will also be able to update the document. The vaccine is everyone’s right, and the population needs to fulfill its duty to come to us to receive it”, said Djalma.

Users must present a photo ID and vaccination card to receive the vaccine. Health workers and teachers must carry a document proving their employment relationship, and pregnant and postpartum women, the prenatal card.

Target Audience

Also according to Djalma, as Manaus receives new doses from the Ministry of Health, vaccination against influenza will be expanded to people with permanent disabilities; Security and Rescue Forces; Armed forces; truck drivers; urban and long-distance public road passenger transport workers (driver and conductor in active practice); port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures; population deprived of liberty; and people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions).

