Culinary reality champion arrested for beating daughter to death







Arial Robinson and Victoria, her adopted daughter Photo: Fox reproduction

Aruel Robinsonwinner of reality show culinary ‘Worst Cooks in America‘, was convicted by a city jury of greenville, in South Carolina, United States, for beating his 3-year-old adopted daughter to death. The 30-year-old former teacher and her husband, Jerry Robinson, 35, were charged with murder and child abuse.

As reported by the channel Fox, Ariel was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Victoria Rose Smith, a child she adopted. Her husband, on the other hand, can have a reduced sentence for having taken the blame for the crime. The report by the Instituto Medico Legal de greenville pointed out that Victoria died as a result of injuries caused by sharp objects and blunt force attacks.

on the same day as convictionon Thursday, the 13th, Ariel gave a statement, cried when asked about living with her daughter, in addition to defining the child as “perfect”. aggression What led to Victoria’s death took place on January 13, when the girl vomited on her own dress on her way to church, angering ariel.

Because of all this mess, activists From human rights created an online petition, which now has more than 46,000 signatures, calling for a review of South Carolina’s legislation regarding the screening criteria for adopting a child. The idea is that the bill will be called “Law of Victory”.

“We want there to be frequent unscheduled home visits to adoptive and adoptive parents and even after adoptions are finalized,” states the petition description. homes so they have the opportunity to ask for help if they need it.”