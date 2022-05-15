Dog gains web fame with videos of ‘uncontrollable farts’

A dog has been causing laughter on social media for doing yoga stretches every morning. The detail is that he is not exactly a practitioner of the modality. In fact, this is the position he likes to be in to release gas that his owners define as “uncontrollable”.

Great Dane Roland has become a celebrity on the TikTok platform for his tutorial videos on how to adopt the basic positions of Indian spiritual balance practice. However, the factor that most leaves internet users with their jaws dropped is that, instead of finding inner peace, the dog discovers different ways to fart.

Pet owner Nicki Deutsch, 48, welcomed Roland to her home in Arizona in mid-2020. However, a year later, the dog became seriously ill. After several examinations, vets detected a cat toy inside Roland’s digestive tract. It is believed that he accidentally swallowed it while playing in the owners’ absence. Later, the object was removed. Although the incident caused damage to his intestines, the dog managed to recover.

On the other hand, the organ’s functioning was never the same, and Roland eventually developed a habit of exhaling ferociously.

“The toy was blocking his intestines, which caused some damage to his functions. We tried to make him eat different types of food until we found the one that was the healthiest given his health conditions. And we started to add dry food”, he explained. Nicki to the British newspaper Mirror.

She also claimed the efforts helped the dog have healthier digestion, but at a price. “For the first time since we caught him, he finally had solid stools, but the downside was he started passing too much gas.”

Nick Deutsch lives with his three teenage children and two cats, Christmas and Finch, and assured that, somehow, everyone has gotten used to Roland’s stench. To deal with this in a positive and humorous way, the family decided to start recording the dog’s frequent flatulence in videos and sharing them on social media.

Roland has 71,000 followers on TikTok, who enjoy his daily content. One of the recent posts has amassed over five million views, in which the dog appears to stretch and moments later breaks the silence with a thunderous sound.

“I’m crying so much! My belly hurts, I can’t stop laughing,” commented one user.

Another was impressed and said: “It looks like that fart was sucked in and then suddenly I let go quickly.”

Despite looking strange, the posts generate a lot of engagement from people who enjoy Roland’s performances and who show their admiration for the dog. “Within two weeks of opening the TikTok account, it went viral. And we started posting daily because the videos became funny to people,” Nicki said. “It’s fun to read the comments. A lot of people report that they’ve had a bad day and that my dog ​​is bringing a good laugh into their lives.”