Ever heard of Japanese grape? Meet this plant that has a lot to add to your health

Novo Hamburgo, May 15, 2022, by Jones Backes – A japanese grapeknown scientifically as Hovenia dulcis, is a species famous for its medicinal properties. In addition, its fruits exude a great perfume, and its flavor is sweet, and similar to that of a pear.

First, it is worth noting that the japanese grape, in fact, it’s not a grape, let alone from Japan. In fact, the species is native to Asia, however, not specifically to Japan. She belongs to the family of Rhamnaceae, being widely used in urban afforestation. According to the blog Globo Rural, from the G1 website, in an article published by João Mathias, on January 22, 2018, its fruits have the form of dry and brown capsules, very different from conventional grapes.

So, read on: Why use grapeseed oil on your face? See the benefits of this practice and how to apply it correctly

Machine to earn money, know now the ICE FACTORY



The benefits of Japanese grapes

They should be soaked in a disinfectant solution for a few minutes, and after rinsing they are good for consumption. Therefore, it is mainly consumable in natura, or in the form of flour. Here are the top 3 health benefits of fruit:

Improves brain health – In addition to being a source of energy for the body, these fruits are great for the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves; Helps in weight loss – The consumption of Japanese grapes causes a feeling of satiety, and thus reduces hunger; Delays aging – The presence of vitamin C acts as a collagen stimulant and antioxidant.

Finally, the ingestion of fruits is able to cure the hangover, and reduce the damage to the liver caused by alcohol. In addition, the grape still benefits the health of bones and teeth. Now that you know the benefits of Japanese grapes, how about learning how to grow this plant?

So, also check out: Whole grape juice before bed is good? See the best time to take it and its benefits

how to grow

The cultivation of this species can be done through its seeds, both in the soil and in a pot. To do this, bury the seeds a centimeter deep in clayey soil. However, don’t forget this tip from Casa & Agro: Japanese grapes love the sun, so choose a place that receives good light.

Finally, despite being resistant to drought, the japanese grape It needs a lot of water, as it likes always moist soil. With that in mind, be careful not to leave the soil dry and, in hot and sunny periods, water morning and night.

Also, read: Do you know the arboreal tomato plant? Learn more about it and the health benefits of its fruit