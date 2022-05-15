Finland, Russia’s Neighbor, Announces It Wants to Join NATO | World

Finland’s president and prime minister announced on Sunday that the Nordic country intends to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid the war in Finland. Russia in Ukraine.

Sauli Niinisto and Sanna Marin made the announcement during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

“This is a historic day. A new era begins,” said Niinisto.

Now, the Finnish Parliament is expected to approve the decision in the coming days. However, this approval is considered a formality.

A formal application for membership will also be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, likely next week.

Border between Russia and Finland — Photo: Arte/g1

Top NATO diplomats met on Sunday in Berlin, Germany, to discuss providing more support to Ukraine and the moves by Finland, Sweden and others to come together in the face of Russian threats.

A senior NATO official said during the meeting that Russia’s military advance in Ukraine appeared to be failing and expressed hope that Kiev could win the war as neighboring Finland announced it wanted to join the Western military alliance.

“The brutal invasion (by) Russia is running out of steam,” NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told reporters.

“We know that with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army and with our help, Ukraine can win this war.”

Mircea Geoana, NATO Deputy Secretary General, arrives for an informal North Atlantic Council meeting at the Foreign Ministers Session in Berlin, Germany — Photo: AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Geoana, who was chairing the meeting as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg recovers from Covid-19, said Ukraine’s supporters are “united, we are strong, we will continue to help Ukraine win this war”.

A key issue being discussed in Berlin is NATO’s expansion beyond its current 30 member states.

Sweden has also already taken steps to join the alliance, while Georgia’s candidacy is again being discussed, despite warnings from Moscow about the consequences if its neighbor becomes part of NATO.

“Finland and Sweden are already NATO’s closest partners,” Geoana said, adding that she hopes the allies will view her applications in a positive light.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said her country and others made it clear at a dinner on Saturday that they would be willing to speed up the national ratification process for Finland and Sweden.

“If these two countries are deciding to come together, they can come together very quickly,” she said.

Denmark’s foreign minister has rejected suggestions that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s objections could prevent the alliance from allowing new members in.

“Each European country has the fundamental right to choose its own security arrangement,” Jeppe Kofod told reporters.

“We now see a world where the number one enemy of democracy is Putin and the thinking he represents,” he said, adding that NATO would also stand with other countries, such as Georgia, which he said were being “instrumentalized” by Russia.

On the sidelines of the meeting, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on Sunday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the impact of the war and how to get Ukraine’s grain to international markets.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken “underscored the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked war.”

Britain’s top diplomat said NATO members would also discuss security issues outside Europe during their meeting on Sunday – a reference to growing unease among democratic nations over China’s rise.