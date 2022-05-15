Finland, Russia’s Neighboring Country, Announces It Wants to Join NATO | World

Finland’s president and prime minister announced on Sunday that the Nordic country intends to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid the war in Finland. Russia in Ukraine.
Sauli Niinisto and Sanna Marin made the announcement during a press conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.
“This is a historic day. A new era begins,” said Niinisto.
Now, the Finnish Parliament is expected to approve the decision in the coming days. However, this approval is considered a formality.
A formal application for membership will also be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, likely next week.
Border between Russia and Finland is more than 1,300 km long — Photo: Arte/g1
A senior NATO official said on Sunday that Russia’s military advance in Ukraine appeared to be failing and expressed hope that Kiev could win the war as neighboring Finland announced it wanted to join the Western military alliance.
Top NATO diplomats are meeting in Berlin to discuss providing more support to Ukraine and the moves by Finland, Sweden and others to come together in the face of Russian threats.
Mircea Geoana, NATO Deputy Secretary General, arrives for an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the foreign ministers session in Berlin, Germany — Photo: AP Photo/Michael Sohn
“The brutal invasion (by) Russia is running out of steam,” NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told reporters.
“We know that with the bravery of the Ukrainian people and army and with our help, Ukraine can win this war.”
