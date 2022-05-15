First highs of 50ºC of the year in the Northern Hemisphere

The temperature reached 50°C for the first time this year in the Northern Hemisphere amid an extreme heat wave that lashes out across South Asia. Authorities warn of acute water shortages and a threat to health. Parts of Pakistan and neighboring India have been hit hard by scorching temperatures since April in extreme weather conditions. which the World Meteorological Organization has warned is consistent with climate change.

Yesterday, the city of Jacobabad, located in Pakistan’s Sindh province, reached a high of 50.0°C, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported. The forecast is that temperatures remain extreme until this Sunday with the possibility of even higher marks. This Saturday, Jacobabad returned to maximums of 50ºC with 51.0ºC, the highest measured on the planet so far this year, surpassing the 50.7ºC observed in Australia in the summer. In India, several cities had monthly or absolute heat records this Saturday with up to 48.8ºC in Banda.

“It’s like fire burning all around,” worker Shafi Mohammad, a resident of a village on the outskirts of Jacobabad, where residents struggle to find reliable access to safe drinking water, told AFP. Across the country, the PMD warned that temperatures were between 6°C and 9°C above normal, with the capital Islamabad – as well as the provincial centers of Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar – recording temperatures of around 40°C in the country. Friday.

“This year we jumped from winter to summer”, said the head of forecast at PMD, Zaheer Ahmad Babar, referring to the absence of moderate temperatures that occur in spring. Since March, the temperature has been constantly above or much above normal in the country. “The intensity of the heat waves is increasing, they are longer and the equal frequency is increasing,” he told AFP.

Jacobabad nurse Bashir Ahmed reported that in the last six years, heat stroke cases in the city were diagnosed as early as May, rather than June or July, which is the usual period. “This is only increasing,” she said.

‘Take cover’

Punjab province irrigation spokesperson Adnan Hassan said the Indus River – Pakistan’s main waterway – has decreased its flow by 65% ​​”due to lack of rain and snow” this year. Sheep died of heat stroke and dehydration in the Cholistan Desert of Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, which also serves as a national breadbasket.

“There is a real danger of a shortfall in food supply and crops this year in the country if water shortages persist,” Hassan said. Pakistan’s Climate Minister Sherry Rehman this week warned residents of the megacity of Lahore “to protect themselves in the hottest hours of the day”.

The heat wave is also hitting India hard, with temperatures in parts of Rajasthan reaching 48.1°C on Thursday and expected to hit 46°C in Delhi any time from Sunday. Suman Kumari, 19, a student who lives in North West Delhi, told AFP: “It was so hot today that I felt exhausted and sick coming back from college on a bus. The bus looked like an oven. No air conditioning, it was scorching inside,” she said.

Most schools declared summer vacation starting on Monday for children’s classes. Veterinarians were astonished birds falling from the sky due to the heat. Extreme heat is also on alert in parts of Northwest India, including the areas of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh that are collectively home to hundreds of millions of people. Some relief is expected when the monsoon with rain from the southwest makes its advance into the Andaman Sea and neighboring Bay of Bengal around May 15, India’s Meteorological Department said.

As power outages exacerbate heat waves, India plans to lease abandoned coal mines to private mining companies, a government official said on Friday, in an effort to boost production. Pakistan has also faced severe power outages, with some rural areas receiving just six hours of electricity a day.

Fast melting glaciers

Pakistan says it is responsible for less than one percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, but is the eighth country most affected by extreme weather events, according to a 2021 study by environmental group Germanwatch. Extreme heat can also trigger cascading disasters that can hit Pakistan’s generally impoverished population.

The mountainous portions of the country are home to more than 7,000 glaciers, more than any region outside the poles. Fast-melting glaciers can lift lakes, which then breach their shores and release torrents of ice, rock and water in events known as glacial lake floods.

Last weekend, major road bridge in the Gilgit-Baltistan region was swept away by flash floods caused by melting glaciers. In April, officials warned that there were 33 lakes in Pakistan in danger of triggering similar dangerous floods.