Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets 2022 version with new chip and Android 12 – All in Technology

After some rumors and leaks, Samsung discreetly made the expected Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) official. At the moment, the new tablet is available for pre-sale on Amazon Italy, with sales scheduled for the 23rd. It costs from €400 (about R$ 2,114) and is not yet scheduled to arrive in Brazil.

Talking about its features, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) has only two major changes from the original model. For example, the new version swaps the 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset for an 8nm Snapdragon 720G processor. As a result, the tablet promises higher performance on both the CPU and GPU.

Another novelty is that the new edition comes out of the box with the latest Android 12, which supposedly guarantees greater survival in terms of updates. Otherwise, we have exactly the same specifications as the old model. Therefore, the device maintains the 10.4″ LCD screen with support for S Pen audio with Dolby-Atmos and a 7,040 mAh battery.

Main features: