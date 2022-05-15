Gunman who killed 10 people in the US broadcast attack on gaming platform

The 18-year-old gunman who killed ten people during an attack on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, this Saturday, 14, live-streamed the crime on the gaming platform Twitch. The police investigate the case as a “hate crime”. Most victims were black. The author, identified as Payton S. Gendron, was armed with at least one rifle and was wearing a bulletproof vest.

In a press release, the company Twitch confirmed that the attack was shown on the streaming service removed the video just over a minute after the start of the broadcast. New York Governor Kathy Hochul criticized the company, arguing that the content should have been banned within the first second of broadcast.

“The fact that this can be posted on a platform is absolutely shocking. These media outlets should be more vigilant in monitoring social media content,” said Kathy. The information is from the newspaper The globe.

Twitch said in a statement that it was “devastated” to learn of the shooting. In addition, he stressed that he was taking steps to ensure that the video was not shared by any other user.

“The user has been indefinitely suspended from our service and we are taking all appropriate steps, including monitoring any accounts that relay such content,” the company said.

