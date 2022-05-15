India bans wheat exports because of heat wave | agribusiness

The government said it would still allow exports backed by letters of credit already issued and also to countries requesting supplies “to meet their food security needs.”
The measure is not final and could be revised, government officials told a news conference.
Despite this, G7 agriculture ministers criticized the decision and said the move would “aggravate the crisis” in world grain supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.
“If everyone starts restricting their exports or closing their markets, the crisis will worsen and that will also harm India and its farmers,” German Minister Cem Özdemir said after a meeting with the group’s representatives in Stuttgart.
“We urge India to assume its responsibilities as a member of the G20,” he added.
Global buyers were betting on supplies from the world’s second-biggest wheat producer after exports from the Black Sea region tumbled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. Before the ban, India aimed to ship a record 10 million tonnes this year.
Officials added that there has been no dramatic drop in wheat production this year, but that unregulated exports have led to a rise in local prices.
Rising food and energy prices pushed India’s annual retail inflation close to an eight-year high in April, bolstering expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates more aggressively.
Wheat prices in India soared to record highs, in some spot markets reaching 25,000 rupees ($320) per tonne, well above the government’s minimum price of 20,150 rupees.
In February, the government forecast production of 111.32 million tonnes, the sixth consecutive record crop, but reduced the forecast to 105 million tonnes in May.
A rise in temperatures in mid-March means the crop could be around 100 million tonnes or even less, a trader in New Delhi says.